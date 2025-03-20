Aquaporin A/S: Aquaporin announces guidance for 2025

Company announcement

No. 02/2025

Inside information

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

aquaporin.com

Company registration no.: DK28315694



Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, March 20, 2025 - Aquaporin A/S (ticker: AQP) ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, today announces the financial guidance for 2025.

Guidance 2025

For the full year 2025, Aquaporin expects revenue to be in the range of DKK 60-80 million. The Company estimates that the Residential Drinking Water business area will drive approximately 35-45% of the total revenue, while the Industrial Water business area is expected to contribute between 30-40%, and the Forward Osmosis Market Development business area is expected to contribute approximately 25-35%. As in previous years, the Company expects a large part of the revenue to materialize in the second half of 2025.

"For 2025, we expect to grow revenue and improve the Company's financial performance. With revenue guidance of DKK 60-80 million, we are returning to our growth track. In addition, the measures taken last year and early this year contribute positively to a more cost-efficient organization, resulting in EBITDA (before special items) guidance of DKK (45)-(55) million", says Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer at Aquaporin A/S.

For the full year 2025, EBITDA (before special items) is expected to be negative DKK (45)-(55) million, which will be a significant improvement compared to 2024 numbers. The improved expectations to EBITDA (before special items) are a testament to the strong cost control put in place during 2024 and early 2025, which supports a leaner cost base for the coming years. For 2025, Aquaporin has chosen to guide on EBITDA (before special items) rather than EBIT (before special items) due to the currently low levels of CAPEX. EBITDA (before special items) is thus considered to provide a more relevant guidance measure.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 53 55 55 19, investorrelations@aquaporin.com

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this report includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: Limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this report by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.