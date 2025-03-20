OrderYOYO A/S: OrderYOYO A/S publishes Annual Financial Statement 2024 confirming Current Trading released 17 January 2025

Company Announcement No. 82 - 2025

OrderYOYO A/S



Copenhagen, March 20, 2025

Highlights

Q4 2024 December ARR of DKK 362m, growing 22% compared to December 2023 ARR. EBITDA for 12M 2024 of DKK 55.7m compared to 12M 2023 EBITDA of DKK 25.6m and a Cash EBITDA for 12M 2024 of DKK 28.7m compared to 12M 2023 Cash EBITDA of DKK 0.2m

Integration of UK and Ireland based online and kiosk ordering company App4 proceeding according to plan

2025 Guidance maintained

Financial Highlights

Consolidated 12M Q4 (DKKm) 2024 2023 (%) 2024 2023 (%) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR - Annualized Dec MRR) 362 296 22% 362 296 22% Net Revenue 316 253 25% 90 72 25% EBITDA before other extraordinary items 55.7 25.6 118% 18.2 9.1 100% Cash EBITDA before other extraordinary times 28.7 0.2 nm 11.3 3.6 214% GMV (Annualized December GMV) 3,784 2,949 28% 3,784 2,949 28%

Cash EBITDA defined as EBITDA before other extraordinary items minus capitalized R&D expenditures

Consolidated 2025 guidance maintained

2025 Guidance (DKKm) Annual Recurring Revenue (Annualized December MRR) 410-420 Net Revenue 380-390 EBITDA before other extraordinary items 70-75 Cash EBITDA before other extraordinary items 43-48 GMV (Annualized December GMV) 4,000-4,200

Audited Full Year Report 2024 to be released by 30 April unless delisted from Nasdaq First North

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile: (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email: jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Masnedøgade 26, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile: (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton Stockholmsgade 45, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European online ordering, payment, and marketing software solution provider. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.