GRK Infra Oyj: GRK Infra Plc applies for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

GRK Infra Plc Stock exchange release 21 March 2025 at 9:45 a.m. EET

GRK Infra Plc applies for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

GRK Infra Plc ("GRK" or the "Company") has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") to list GRK's shares first on the prelist and then on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in GRK's shares is expected to commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 2 April 2025 and on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 4 April 2025 under the share trading code "GRK".

GRK announced on 11 March 2025 that it is planning an initial public offering and listing of its shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. The subscription period for the initial public offering will commence today, on 21 March 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EET.

Further inquiries

Juha Toimela, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 594 5473

Markku Puolanne, CFO, tel. +358 40 069 4114

Information about GRK

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.

