Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment appoints Henrik Resmark as new CFO

Stockholm, Sweden (March 20, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) has today appointed Henrik Resmark as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Management Team with effect from 1 April, 2025.

Henrik brings more than 30 years of experience in financial leadership, most recently as CFO of QleanAir AB listed on on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. In addition to his executive experience, Henrik has has held key roles in corporate finance, financial analysis, and group controlling at well-established firms.

"I am very happy of today's announcement and the appointment of Henrik as CFO of Maximum Entertainment. He comes with exceptional experience from previous roles and a proven track record of financial leadership which will play an integral part in the strategic shift of Maximum Entertainment", says Philippe Cohen, CEO of Maximum Entertainment.

From 1 April, 2025, the Executive Management Team of Maximum Entertainment will consist of:

Philippe Cohen, CEO

Henrik Resmark, CFO

Ludvig Lindberg, Deputy CEO & Head of People

"I am truly excited to join Maximum Entertainment at this pivotal moment and look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive operational and structural excellence. I am committed to optimizing processes, refining systems, and building robust frameworks that will enhance efficiency and drive long-term performance", says Henrik Resmark, newly-appointed CFO of Maximum Entertainment.

Current CFO, Deborah Bellangé will remain with the company during a transitional period.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment, please visit: www.maximument.com.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

