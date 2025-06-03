Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 08:11
0,014 Euro
+32,08 % +0,003
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 18:15 Uhr
19 Leser
Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB has filed a claim against former board members of the Company

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 in Maximum Entertainment AB (the "Company"), shareholders holding more than ten per cent of all shares in the Company opposed discharge from liability for the former board members Stefan Lampinen, Stefan Lindeberg and David Eriksson. At the extraordinary general meeting on 9 September 2024, the general meeting decided to appoint a special examiner.

The special examiner delivered his report on 21 May 2025. In the report, the special examiner described, among other things, the signing of the amendment agreements between the Company and Christina Seelye and Thierry Bonnefoi (the 'Sellers') regarding the earn-outs related to the acquisition of Maximum Games, Inc. and MG Team. The special examiner also described the Board's decision to issue promissory notes and to resolve on directed share issues to the Sellers. The auditor drew the following conclusion:

"Given that the board of directors has not acted with due diligence in certain matters, individual directors who participated in an action or failed to take an action, which resulted in damages to the Company, may be liable for damages under the Companies Act."

The special examination report is available on the Company's website (https://maximument.com/investor-relations/governance/general-meeting/).

According to the Swedish Companies Act, claims for damages against board members must be filed within one year of the general meeting at which they were not granted discharge from liability, i.e. no later than 4 June 2025. The company has therefore today filed a claim against former board members Stefan Lampinen, Stefan Lindeberg and David Eriksson.

It is not possible at this time to determine whether the Company has suffered any damage, which is why the Company has chosen to file a so-called declaratory action and request that the court determine that the board members are liable to compensate the Company for its damages. The question of whether the Company has suffered damage depends on the outcome of the ongoing arbitration proceedings between the Company and former CEO Christina Seelye and COO Thierry Bonnefoi.

For more information, please contact:

Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
