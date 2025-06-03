Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB has filed a claim against former board members of the Company

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 in Maximum Entertainment AB (the "Company"), shareholders holding more than ten per cent of all shares in the Company opposed discharge from liability for the former board members Stefan Lampinen, Stefan Lindeberg and David Eriksson. At the extraordinary general meeting on 9 September 2024, the general meeting decided to appoint a special examiner.

The special examiner delivered his report on 21 May 2025. In the report, the special examiner described, among other things, the signing of the amendment agreements between the Company and Christina Seelye and Thierry Bonnefoi (the 'Sellers') regarding the earn-outs related to the acquisition of Maximum Games, Inc. and MG Team. The special examiner also described the Board's decision to issue promissory notes and to resolve on directed share issues to the Sellers. The auditor drew the following conclusion:

"Given that the board of directors has not acted with due diligence in certain matters, individual directors who participated in an action or failed to take an action, which resulted in damages to the Company, may be liable for damages under the Companies Act."

The special examination report is available on the Company's website (https://maximument.com/investor-relations/governance/general-meeting/).

According to the Swedish Companies Act, claims for damages against board members must be filed within one year of the general meeting at which they were not granted discharge from liability, i.e. no later than 4 June 2025. The company has therefore today filed a claim against former board members Stefan Lampinen, Stefan Lindeberg and David Eriksson.

It is not possible at this time to determine whether the Company has suffered any damage, which is why the Company has chosen to file a so-called declaratory action and request that the court determine that the board members are liable to compensate the Company for its damages. The question of whether the Company has suffered damage depends on the outcome of the ongoing arbitration proceedings between the Company and former CEO Christina Seelye and COO Thierry Bonnefoi.

