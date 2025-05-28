Anzeige
WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 08:16
0,009 Euro
+4,76 % +0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q1 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (May 28, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the first quarter of 2025.

Addressing The Past While Working For the Future
First quarter, January-March 2025 (Compared to January-March 2024)

  • Net sales decreased to 15.0 (19.9) MEUR.
  • Gross margin declined to 24.4 (31.5)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -0.2 (1.8) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.16 (-0.03) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 0.5 (4.3) MEUR.
  • The number of employees stood at 115 (193) at the end of the period.
  • We remain in ongoing discussions with our lenders and continue to explore the possibility of a resolution.
  • The company has filed a statement of defense in the ongoing arbitration with former CEO and COO, disputing their claim in its entirety as well as filed a counter claim of approximately USD 6.2M.
KPI's Q1 2025
(in,000's of Euros)		01/01/25
03/31/25		01/01/24
03/31/24		01/01/24
12/31/24




Net Sales15 00719 90079 936
Share of revenue derived from Owned IP7%13%10%
Gross margin %24%32%30%
Adjusted EBITDA-2121 8106 763
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %-1%9%8%
Adjusted EBIT-1 815-623-16 996
Adjusted EBIT Margin %-12%-3%-21%
EBIT-2 729-646-19 146
EBIT Margin %-18%-3%-24%




Total Headcount115193181

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-28 07:30 CEST.

For More Information, please contact:

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

Henrik Resmark, CFO
E-mail: cfo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
