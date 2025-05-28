Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q1 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (May 28, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the first quarter of 2025.

Addressing The Past While Working For the Future

First quarter, January-March 2025 (Compared to January-March 2024)

Net sales decreased to 15.0 (19.9) MEUR.

Gross margin declined to 24.4 (31.5)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -0.2 (1.8) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.16 (-0.03) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 0.5 (4.3) MEUR.

The number of employees stood at 115 (193) at the end of the period.

We remain in ongoing discussions with our lenders and continue to explore the possibility of a resolution.

The company has filed a statement of defense in the ongoing arbitration with former CEO and COO, disputing their claim in its entirety as well as filed a counter claim of approximately USD 6.2M.

KPI's Q1 2025

(in,000's of Euros) 01/01/25

03/31/25 01/01/24

03/31/24 01/01/24

12/31/24







Net Sales 15 007 19 900 79 936 Share of revenue derived from Owned IP 7% 13% 10% Gross margin % 24% 32% 30% Adjusted EBITDA -212 1 810 6 763 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % -1% 9% 8% Adjusted EBIT -1 815 -623 -16 996 Adjusted EBIT Margin % -12% -3% -21% EBIT -2 729 -646 -19 146 EBIT Margin % -18% -3% -24%







Total Headcount 115 193 181

