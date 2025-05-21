Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment AB (publ) Publishes Annual Report for 2024 with adverse audit report and outlines adjustments made to the figures disclosed in the company's year-end report Q4 2024

Stockholm, Sweden (21 May, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today published its annual report for 2024 on the company's website. In the audit report, the auditor recommends that discharge from liability not be granted to the former members of the Board of Directors and the former CEO, Christina Seelye, for the financial year 2024. Furthermore, the auditor recommends that the current members of the Board of Directors and the current CEO, Philippe Cohen, be granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2024. The report also outlines adjustments made to figures previously published in the company's year-end report Q4 2024.

Below is an excerpt from the audit report. The complete audit report can be found on pages 66 and onwards in the annual report, which is attached to this press release.

"Statements and statements with dissenting opinions

In addition to our audit of the annual accounts, we have also performed an audit of the board of directors' and CEO's administration of Maximum Entertainment AB for the year 2024 and of the proposed appropriations of the company's profit or loss.

We recommend that the Annual General Meeting treat the profit as proposed in the administration report.

As a result of the circumstances described in the Basis for Statements section, we oppose the Annual General Meeting granting the Board members Stefan Lindberg (acting until 4 June 2024), Stefan Lampinen (acting until 4 June 2024), David Eriksson (acting until 4 June 2024), Petter Hjertstedt (acting until 9 September 2024) and Karla Martin (acting until 6 November 2024) discharge from liability for the financial year. We also oppose the Annual General Meeting granting the CEO, also a member of the Board, Christina Seelye discharge from liability (acting as CEO until 30 September 2024 and as a member of the Board until 6 November 2024).

We recommend that the Annual General Meeting grants the board members Torgny Hellström (active from September 9, 2024), Robert Blake (active from November 6, 2024), Bart Reefman (active from June 4, 2024) and Jan Benjaminsson (active from September 9, 2024) discharge from liability for the financial year."

As part of the audit process and the preparation of the annual accounts, adjustments have been made to figures disclosed in the company's year-end report Q4 2024. These adjustments are shown in the table below.

Adjustment of consolidated financial statements in the annual report 2024 compared to the year-end report Q4 2024

Impact on Income statement

- Group (EUR thousand) Note Q4 2024 report Annual report Adjustment Profit before income tax

-25,982 -25,981 1 Deferred income tax A) 3,707 -133 -3,840 Current income tax

-1,206 -1,206 0 Profit for the period

-23,481 -27,320 -3,839

Note A - Adjustment of deferred income tax related to tax losses in US subsidiaries

In the fourth quarter 2024, a deferred tax income EUR 3,840 thousand was recognised, related to carry forward tax losses in the US subsidiaries. Given the current financial situation, we have adjusted this amount to zero in the annual report 2024.

Impact on Financial Position

- Group (EUR thousand) Note Q4 2024 report Annual report Adjustment Tangible and Intangible non-current assets

82,586 82,587 1 Other non-current receivables

44 44 0 Deferred tax assets B) 4,508 519 -3,989 Current assets

30,361 30,361 0 Total Assets

117,499 113,511 -3,988 Equity B) 36,087 32,098 -3,989 Non-current liabiliities

6,736 6,736 0 Current liabilities

74,676 74,676 0 Total Equity and Liabilities

117,499 113,511 -3,988

Note B - Adjustment of deferred income tax receivable related to tax losses in US subsidiaries

Adjustment of deferred tax income -3,840 FX impact -149 Total impact on equity -3,989

