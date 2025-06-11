Maximum Entertainment AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Maximum Entertainment AB on 11 June 2025

Maximum Entertainment AB (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting today, 11 June 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland in Stockholm. Below is a summary of the main resolutions made by the Annual General Meeting. In addition to the below resolutions, the report from the special examiner was presented.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as presented in the annual report for 2024.

Discharge from liability for the 2024 financial year was granted, but a minority of more than ten percent of all shares in the Company voted against the decisions, for former board members Karla Martin, Petter Hjertstedt, and Robert Blake, as well as current board members Bart Reefman and Jan Benjaminson. Discharge from liability for the 2024 financial year was also granted to the Company's current CEO, Philippe Cohen, but a minority representing more than ten percent of all shares in the Company voted against the decision.

Discharge from liability for the 2024 financial year was not granted, in accordance with the auditor's recommendation, to former board members Stefan Lindeberg, Stefan Lampinen, David Eriksson and Christina Seelye. In accordance with the auditor's recommendation, Christina Seelye was not granted discharge from liability for her previous role as CEO. Contrary to the auditor's recommendation, discharge from liability was also not granted to the Company's current chairman of the board, Torgny Hellström.

Allocation of profit

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend be paid and that the profit for the 2024 financial year be carried forward.

Election of Board members and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of five ordinary members without any deputies.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Jan Benjaminson and Bart Reefman were re-elected and Bob Blake, Mark Blecher and Philippe Cohen were elected as ordinary members of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Jan Benjaminsson was elected Chairman of the Board and Bob Blake was elected Vice Chairman of the Board. The auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor and it was noted that authorized public auditor Nicklas Renström will continue as auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the Board and auditor

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, it was resolved that remuneration to Board members shall be paid in the amount of SEK 270,000 to each Board member, that remuneration to the Chairman of the Board shall be paid in the amount of SEK 725,000 and to the Vice Chairman of the Board in the amount of SEK 445,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with current and approved invoices.

Resolution on the appointment of a nomination committee and instructions to the nomination committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. In brief, the guidelines mean that the Nomination Committee shall consist of representatives of the four largest shareholders in terms of number of shares as of 30 September 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.