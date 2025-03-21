Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
21.03.25
08:15 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,150
-2,21 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,90015:05
PR Newswire
21.03.2025 13:42 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.

The Hague

Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.989631

0.010449

8.000080

14425603

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.146463

0.011689

7.158152

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B3FLWH99

14406762

7.989631

Sub Total 8.A

14406762

7.989631%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

18841

0.010449

Sub Total 8.B1

18841

0.010449%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs International

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

GSAM Holdings LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

GSAM Holdings LLC

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.

7.966665

0.000000

7.966665%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

20-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Bengaluru

14. Contact name: A Broughton, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc

15. Contact telephone number: +44 (0)1625 505300


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.