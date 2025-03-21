Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article R 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 17 March 2025, the date the notice of the general meeting to be held on Wednesday 21st May 2025 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares: 20,547,701

Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,539,995

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 25,532,031

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250321582726/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon Simon Zaks

caroline.simon@image7.fr szaks@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65 +33.1.53.70.74.63