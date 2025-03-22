ROME (dpa-AFX) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said it has reduced its ownership in Telecom Italia or TIM to about 18.4%. Previously it reportedly owned 23.8% stake in TIM.As a result of further sales carried out after March 18, 2025, Vivendi, at the close of trading on Friday, owns 18.37% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of TIM and 13.19% of its share capital, Vivendi said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX