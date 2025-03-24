Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A3C9BZ | ISIN: SE0016786040
Frankfurt
24.03.25
09:59 Uhr
4,800 Euro
-0,500
-9,43 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Receives Order for Battery Chargers Supporting Bittium's Tactical Communication Systems

Finanznachrichten News

W5 Solutions, a leading provider of power solutions for mission-critical applications, has received an order for advanced battery chargers from Bittium, a Finnish leader in tactical and secure communications. These chargers will support the communication systems of Bittium, with defence forces as the end customers. The order is valued at 12 million SEK.

The ruggedised battery chargers ordered from W5 Solutions will improve the operational effectiveness of Bittium's communication systems. Designed to perform reliably in challenging environments, these chargers provide consistent power supply and efficient charging capabilities to support mission-critical operations.

"This order from Bittium highlights our commitment to providing high-quality power solutions for the defence sector," said Joachim Hammersland Head of Business Area Power at W5 Solutions. "We take pride in supporting our Nordic customers with reliable and energy-efficient solutions that strengthen defence operations."

As a trusted partner within the Nordic defence industry, W5 Solutions continues to strengthen alliances with key regional players, reinforcing the joint commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence in support of national and allied security.

This order aligns with the mission of W5 Solutions to offer innovative and sustainable power solutions to defence forces.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions aims to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Training, Power, and Integration are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the company's Certified Advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO
+46 (0) 70 959 76 67
evelina.hedskog@w5solutions.com

Joachim Hammersland, Head of Business Area Power
+46 (0) 73 568 02 09
joachim.hammersland@w5solutions.com

Joachim Hammersland Head of Business Area Power
Battery Charger

