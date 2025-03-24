Bilia AB: Bilia signs a partnership agreement with Lynk & Co

Bilia has today entered into a partnership agreement with Lynk & Co Sales Sweden AB to become a full service partner within service and sales of new passenger cars. Bilia will offer sales of Lynk & Co cars at five facilities in Sweden and there is a plan for future expansion. We will continue to offer service for Lynk & Co cars as before at selected authorized Volvo facilities.



"It feels great to enter into this partnership agreement and thereby broaden our customer offering with attractive products. We work already today with Lynk & Co cars in our service workshops and are very much looking forward to growing this business further through sales of new Lynk & Co cars in our distribution channels, traditional as well as digital. We believe that Lynk & Co's decision to choose Bilia's broad sales network will strengthen the Lynk& Co brand and the experience for our mutual customers", says Mathias Nilsson, CEO Bilia Personbilar AB.



" We are very happy that we have concluded an extended partnership with Bilia including from now on also sale of Lynk & Co cars through them at selected salespoints. Bilia as one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to the car ownership and with their close relationship to Swedish customers makes them an excellent partner to increase our market share. Together we strive to deliver a sustainable business to our customers, which make our partnership feel like it is a given" says Patric Holm, Vice President of Market Area Nordics & Southern Europe.



