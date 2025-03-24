Regulatory News:

Jamendo, the music platform and a member of the Winamp family, has called for legal assistance to reach out to tech giant Nvidia and AI music startup Suno for allegedly using its music catalog without authorization to train their AI models.

At the end of 2024, Jamendo was alerted by its community to online articles suggesting that Nvidia and Suno had incorporated Jamendo's licensing music catalog into their AI training datasets. Independent developers, as well as Jamendo's own clients, raised concerns and questioned whether such usage was permitted.

Publicly available documents indicate that both the SunoAI Foundation Model and Nvidia's Non-Vocal Model may have utilized datasets sourced from Jamendo.

Founded in 2004, Jamendo has long championed independent artists, providing a platform for over 70,000 musicians and bands worldwide, with a catalog exceeding 600,000 tracks. The platform safeguards artists' work through Creative Commons licenses, ensuring that music remains free for personal use while prohibiting unauthorized commercial exploitation. Additionally, Jamendo Licensing enables artists to earn revenue through synchronization and in-store music licensing.

"As soon as we became aware of this situation, we reached out to Suno and Nvidia, but our multiple messages have gone unanswered," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Jamendo and Winamp. "Consequently, we have requested the help of an international reputable law firm, and our lawyers have now sent an oWicial letter demanding a response and an explanation within a month. If we do not receive a reply, we will have no choice but to escalate the matter further. Jamendo has been supporting independent artists for nearly two decades, and we remain committed to protecting their work."

