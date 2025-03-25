Press Release

CROSSJECT updates on its collaboration with ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, Inc. and the ZENEO® adrenal insufficiency program

CROSSJECT enhanced its collaboration with Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eton") by providing its proprietary innovative hydrocortisone formulation (the "CROSSJECT Formulation") to enter the hospital adrenal insufficiency market. CROSSJECT will earn a high-single digit royalty on ETON's net sales.

ETON confirmed its commitment to finalize the development and manufacturing steps of its adrenal insufficiency product line, including both the CROSSJECT Formulation, referred to ET-800, and the life-changing crisis management product-ZENEO® Hydrocortisone, to capture a significant share of a >$200M market opportunity in the US alone.

Product filings expected from 2H 2026 onward.





Dijon, France March 25, 2025 (7.30AM CET) -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE®, an emergency injectable for the management of epilepsy crises, announces positive updates in its collaboration with US endocrinology leader ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, Inc. ("ETON"). In June 2021, ETON in-licensed commercialization rights to ZENEO® Hydrocortisone for the US and Canadian markets.

As part of the development of ZENEO® Hydrocortisone, CROSSJECT developed a unique, and proprietary ready-to-use liquid formulation of hydrocortisone. This formulation represents a significant innovation in the US market where formulations, such as PFIZER's Solu-Cortef®, are effective solutions, yet require more than ten steps for reconstitution and mixing. As part of the joint effort to bring new solutions to adrenal insufficiency patients, ETON will develop and commercialize this CROSSJECT Formulation as a superior alternative to current injectables. CROSSJECT will earn a high single digit royalty on ETON's net sales of such product, referred to as ET-800 in ETON's pipeline, and retains the right to commercialize the product outside the US and Canada. ETON expects to gain a significant share of that hospital market opportunity for hydrocortisone injectables estimated at $100 million.

In parallel, ETON confirmed, in its latest investor presentation dated March 18 2025, its commitment to ZENEO® Hydrocortisone as a life-changing solution for adrenal insufficiency crises. Future development and manufacturing milestones, under CROSSJECT's plans, are expected from early 2026 onward. ETON early evaluation of the market opportunity of ZENEO® Hydrocortisone exceeds $100 million.

"We are grateful with the latest announcements made by ETON and their enthusiastic views on the value contributions made by CROSSJECT. These new product developments are allowing us also to highlight our deep know-how in complex injectables formulations. Our energy and resources have been concentrating on the deliveries related to ZEPIZURE® which shall result from its EUA under the sponsorship of BARDA later in 2025. However, we are fully committed to accelerating the parallel developments of our game-changing product developments in adrenal insufficiency for the US. We will also leverage that experience to introduce innovative products in adrenal insufficiency in Europe and in the rest of the world." said Patrick ALEXANDRE, CEO of CROSSJECT.

About CROSSJECT

CROSSJECT SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. CROSSJECT is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50122C00031.

About ETON PHARMACEUTICALS



ETON is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

