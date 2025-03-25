Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin's Chief Compliance Officer to Speak at FIBA's 2025 AML Conference

Sam Nazzaro, Athena Bitcoin's Chief Compliance Officer to Speak at FIBA's 2025 AML Conference

Athena Bitcoin Global is proud to announce that Sam Nazzaro, Chief Compliance Officer, will be speaking on a featured panel at the FIBA 2025 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Conference, taking place March 24-27 in Miami, Florida.

Nazzaro will participate in the panel titled "The Changing Tide of Crypto Compliance" on March 25, 2025, where he will join other industry leaders to discuss evolving regulatory landscapes, technological innovations, and the ongoing challenges of ensuring compliance within the digital asset space.

Hosted annually by the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA), the AML Conference brings together banking professionals, regulators, fintech leaders, and compliance experts from around the globe to share insight and best practices in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and risk management.

"As digital assets continue to gain traction, it's critical for the industry to be proactive, transparent, and collaborative in meeting regulatory expectations," said Nazzaro. "I look forward to representing Athena Bitcoin and contributing to this important conversation on the future of crypto compliance."

For more information about the conference, visit https://aml.fiba.net/en/aml2025

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak Director of Marketing, Athena Bitcoin, Inc

rachele@athenabitcoin.com

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire