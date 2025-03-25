Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Officially Announces the Production of Plant-Based Exosomes Has Begun

Exousia Pro will be sending out samples to clients expected to place orders

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / MARIJUANA INC. (OTC PINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., announces the official start of production of its innovative mushroom-based exosomes at its Orlando lab. This marks a significant milestone in bringing cutting-edge skincare and wellness solutions to market.

Exousia Pro is leveraging licensed intellectual property from Progenycite to produce high-quality exosomes extracted from mushrooms. These exosomes capture the unique health benefits of each mushroom species, offering users a tailored selection of exosome formulations designed to support a variety of skincare needs. The company's product menu will allow clients to choose exosomes based on the specific properties of each mushroom, from antioxidant effects to moisturizing and anti-aging benefits.

The demand for Exousia Pro's products is already growing, with interest expressed in billions of exosomes. To ensure compatibility with their clients' formulations, Exousia Pro is sending out samples for evaluation. These samples will allow formulators to verify that the exosomes integrate seamlessly into their products without affecting consistency.

Below is a list of some of the benefits the exosomes manufactured by Exousia Pro will have.

1. Antioxidant Effects (Polyphenols, Selenium), • Protects skin cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage, • Helps prevent wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of aging, • Supports skin brightening and an even skin tone

2. Moisturizing and Barrier-Strengthening (Beta-Glucan) • Beta-glucan is a powerful humectant that attracts moisture to the skin,• Reinforces the skin's natural barrier function, preventing water loss,• Soothes dry, sensitive, or irritated skin,• Helps improve skin elasticity and smoothness

3. Anti-Inflammatory and Soothing Effects (Vitamin B Complex, Beta-Glucan) • Niacin (Vitamin B3) helps reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation, • Supports acne-prone skin by controlling excess oil production, • Calms sensitive or reactive skin, promoting overall skin health

4. Skin Renewal and Repair (Vitamin D2) • Vitamin D2 promotes skin cell regeneration and turnover, • Helps maintain a healthy epidermis and strengthens skin immunity, • May improve skin's resilience against environmental stressors and UV damage, • Supports ceramide production for deeper hydration and barrier repair

5. Brightening and Anti-Aging (Selenium, Polyphenols, Niacin) • Helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, • Supports collagen production for firmer, more youthful skin, • Provides anti-photoaging effects, protecting skin from UV-induced damage

"The commercialization of our business is ramping," said CEO of Marijuana Inc., Michael Sheikh. "We have strong interest from multiple distributors and formulators that have requested samples of our mushroom exosomes which are rich in a number of nutrients. Not all mushrooms are created equal and the exosomes and the healing properties they carry vary from variety to variety. Sample production is our first commercialization milestone, and we expect to grow the business significantly over the coming quarter and that includes the recognition of revenue."

About Us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

