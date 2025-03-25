Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 17:14 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covia's Roff Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council's Best New Build Award for Innovative Birdhouse Initiative

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Last November, Covia's Roff Plant accepted the Wildlife Habitat Council's challenge to build birdhouses as part of WHC's Artificial Nesting Structure Challenge. This initiative was created in response to the decline of cavity nesting birds over the years due to habitat loss. Providing these artificial nesting structures is an important way to support bird populations and gain insight into the local bird community. Today, Covia is proud to be recognized by the WCH with the Best New Build Award.

The house is perched 10 feet off the ground and features a predator guard to keep pesky critters away. This stunning custom home is perfect for purple martins, when the adult birds show up in Oklahoma from March through May. The team is excited to keep an eye on the house as Covia's Roff Plant approaches the optimal nesting season for purple martins.

Covia's Roff Plant is honored to be recognized with this award from the Wildlife Habitat Council. By providing these artificial nesting structures, the Roff Plant is contributing to WHC's mission to help local bird populations thrive.

Learn more about the Tandem Global Nesting Structure Challenge here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.