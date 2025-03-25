Covia's Roff Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council's Best New Build Award for Innovative Birdhouse Initiative

Last November, Covia's Roff Plant accepted the Wildlife Habitat Council's challenge to build birdhouses as part of WHC's Artificial Nesting Structure Challenge. This initiative was created in response to the decline of cavity nesting birds over the years due to habitat loss. Providing these artificial nesting structures is an important way to support bird populations and gain insight into the local bird community. Today, Covia is proud to be recognized by the WCH with the Best New Build Award.

The house is perched 10 feet off the ground and features a predator guard to keep pesky critters away. This stunning custom home is perfect for purple martins, when the adult birds show up in Oklahoma from March through May. The team is excited to keep an eye on the house as Covia's Roff Plant approaches the optimal nesting season for purple martins.

Covia's Roff Plant is honored to be recognized with this award from the Wildlife Habitat Council. By providing these artificial nesting structures, the Roff Plant is contributing to WHC's mission to help local bird populations thrive.

