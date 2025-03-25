Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Teespring Marketplace Relaunches: Pioneering AI-Driven Shopping Experiences in the Expanding $250 Billion Creator Economy

The all-new Teespring Marketplace transforms the way fans discover and purchase creator-made products.

Amaze (NYSE American:AMZE) the global leader in creator-powered commerce, is redefining the online shopping experience with the highly anticipated relaunch of Teespring Marketplace . Designed to set a new industry standard, the revamped marketplace leverages AI-driven curation, an expanded product catalog, and a creator-first model that maximizes visibility, engagement, and revenue for all creators. This strategic initiative aligns with the burgeoning creator economy, currently valued at $250 billion and projected to nearly double to $480 billion by 2027¹.

With over 4.2 billion active social media users globally², the potential reach for creator-led products has never been greater. The all-new Teespring Marketplace transforms the way fans discover and purchase creator-made products. Unlike traditional marketplaces filled with mass-produced items, Teespring leverages AI-powered curation and sales data to highlight trending, high-performing designs. This ensures that fans have access to fresh, relevant products while giving creators greater visibility. Additionally, by prioritizing newly launched products, Teespring Marketplace keeps its selection timely, exclusive, and aligned with the latest cultural moments.

This relaunch marks a major shift in how creators monetize their brands. Teespring Marketplace operates on a creator-first model, allowing creators to retain 100% of their profits-an industry-leading approach that removes barriers to scaling a brand. Combined with Amaze's advanced discovery tools, built-in marketing, and global distribution network, this ecosystem enables creators to maximize earnings and expand their audience reach without logistical burdens.

In addition to AI-driven curation, the new relaunch of Teespring also introduces Creator Spotlight, a feature that showcases both top-performing and emerging creators, giving them increased exposure and engagement opportunities. This initiative strengthens the marketplace's focus on creator-led brands, ensuring fans can discover and support independent creators who bring unique, high-quality products to market.

Teespring Marketplace is evolving beyond its print-on-demand foundation, with the potential to feature a wider range of custom creator-branded products. While apparel, homeware, and accessories remain core offerings, future expansions could include unique items such as plushies, collectibles, and third-party products sourced through Amaze's supply chain partnerships with Pietra, Canal, and other industry leaders. This evolution aims to give creators new opportunities to diversify their product offerings while giving fans more ways to support their favorite brands.

"The relaunch of Teespring Marketplace is a reflection of our belief that becoming amazing is a continuous journey," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "Creators are constantly evolving, pushing boundaries, and bringing their visions to life. With Teespring Marketplace, we're expanding what's possible - giving creators greater visibility, connecting fans to new brands, and fostering a community where creativity thrives. Because when creators grow, we all grow. And together, we become amazing."

??With enhanced global fulfillment capabilities, including strategically placed distribution centers across North America and Europe, Teespring Marketplace is setting a new benchmark for speed, accessibility, and innovation in creator commerce.

The new Teespring Marketplace is live now, offering fans a centralized hub to shop products that match their interests while discovering new creators along the way.

Explore the next era of creator commerce at www.teespring.com .

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

For investor information, visit ir.amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact investor.relations@amaze.co .

Sources: 1. Goldman Sachs , 2. Linktree .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements relate to our future plans, developments, performance or financial condition, as well as our expectations regarding the corporate name change and trading symbol change. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current plans, expectations, and estimates of management of Fresh Vine and Amaze. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of the combined companies and the expected benefits of the acquisition. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: " anticipate ," " believe ," " continue ," " could ," " estimate ," " expect ," " intend ," " may ," " ongoing, " " plan ," " potential ," " predict ," " project ," " should ," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (i) the potential effect of the announcement of the acquisition on Amaze's or Fresh Vine's business relationships, performance and business generally, including potential difficulties in employee retention; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger agreement or the acquisition (iii) the risk that Fresh Vine will be unable to maintain the listing of Fresh Vine's securities on NYSE American; (iv) the risk that the price of Fresh Vine's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive industries in which Fresh Vine or Amaze operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Fresh Vine's or Amaze's business and changes in the capital structure; (v) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (vi) the impact of changes in applicable law, rules, regulations, regulatory guidance, or social conditions in the countries in which customers and suppliers operate; (vii) the risk that integration of Amaze and Vine post-closing may not occur as anticipated or the combined company may not be able to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the transaction, as well as the risk of potential delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses; (viii) the risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze may not achieve or sustain profitability; (ix) the risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (x) the risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Fresh Vine are set forth in its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The risks and uncertainties described above and in the SEC filings noted above are not exclusive and further information concerning Fresh Vine and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect its business, financial conditions or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that Fresh Vine files from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Fresh Vine assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: Amaze

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire