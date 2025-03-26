Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB: KARX) ("Karbon-X"), a leading provider of full-spectrum carbon solutions, with the goal to reduce Zodiac Gold's carbon footprint. This initiative marks a major step toward sustainable exploration and mining practices, reinforcing Zodiac Gold's commitment to responsible resource development while preserving the environment.

Through this collaboration, Zodiac Gold will work closely with Karbon-X to measure, reduce, and offset its carbon footprint. By integrating innovative carbon offset strategies, Zodiac Gold aims to lead the way in environmentally responsible resource exploration, with the intention that Liberia benefits from both economic development and environmental stewardship.

"At Zodiac Gold, we recognize that the future of mining must be sustainable. Our pledge to achieve net-zero emissions is about leadership and responsibility," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold. "This partnership with Karbon-X demonstrates that exploration and sustainability can go hand in hand."

Karbon-X, known for its innovative and practical approach to full-scope carbon solutions, will support Zodiac Gold in quantifying its emissions and offsetting them. With expertise spanning carbon measurement, offset and reduction strategies, and market mechanisms, Karbon-X works with both individuals and industries to make meaningful climate action accessible and impactful. By integrating sustainability from the earliest stages of development, Karbon-X helps Zodiac Gold pursue its district-scale gold exploration near Monrovia with environmental responsibility at its core. Through accurate emissions measurement and high-quality carbon offsets, Karbon-X ensures that tangible climate action is embedded into the foundation of the project.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X is a pioneering organization providing full-spectrum carbon solutions that empower individuals and businesses to take real, measurable climate action. Whether through emissions tracking, reduction planning, or verified projects, Karbon-X offers accessible tools and services rooted in transparency and impact. Karbon-X's innovative approach to climate action has gained widespread recognition across industries and regions, as it continues to support organizations on their journey toward a more sustainable future.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Highlights of the project include:

Located only 13km from the capital city of Monrovia, meaning that the project benefits from existing infrastructure, power, and year-round accessibility.

District-scale gold exploration potential with proven high-grade mineralization across multiple drill-ready targets along a 20km gold corridor. Strategically located 20km southeast of Avesoro's New Liberty Gold Mine ( 1.8 Moz. resource ) with production of 360Koz in 2024 (https://avesoro.com/).

Drilling highlights from 32 holes at the Arthington target include 6m at 10.6 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au), 9.65m at 7.5 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au) and 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au 1 .

Drilling highlights at the Alasala target include 19.6m at 6.17 g/t Au, 6.0m at 7.69 g/t Au, 9.0m at 4.6 g/t Au and 4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au)2,3.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com

