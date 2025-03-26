WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), through its subsidiary VICI Properties L.P., has priced a $1.3 billion public offering of senior unsecured notes.
Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt, with any remaining funds allocated to corporate purposes, including acquisitions, capital expenditures, and refinancing.
The issuance includes $400 million in 4.750% notes due 2028 and $900 million in 5.625% notes due 2035, set to mature on April 1 of their respective years.
Interest payments will be made semiannually, starting October 1, 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 7, 2025, pending customary approvals.
Wednesday, VICI closed at $31.90, up 0.82%, and is currently trading after-hours at $31.65, down 0.78% on the NYSE.
