WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), through its subsidiary VICI Properties L.P., has priced a $1.3 billion public offering of senior unsecured notes.Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt, with any remaining funds allocated to corporate purposes, including acquisitions, capital expenditures, and refinancing.The issuance includes $400 million in 4.750% notes due 2028 and $900 million in 5.625% notes due 2035, set to mature on April 1 of their respective years.Interest payments will be made semiannually, starting October 1, 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 7, 2025, pending customary approvals.Wednesday, VICI closed at $31.90, up 0.82%, and is currently trading after-hours at $31.65, down 0.78% on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX