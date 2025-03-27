Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter 2024

Magle Group's Q4 report highlights strong organic growth in DSM and CDMO, integrates key acquisitions, and expands into dextran-based biopolymers and amniotic MSCs. Strategic investments in 2024 position the company for long term efficiency and profitability.

Q4 2024 KEY INDICATORS

Revenues amounted to 84.1 MSEK (59.5)

Revenues (excluding PPA adjustments) amounted to 88.8 MSEK (59.5)

EBITDA equaled 20.1 MSEK (9.3)

EBITDA (excluding PPA adjustments) equaled 24.8 MSEK (9.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) is 4.0 MSEK (5.9)

Operating profit (EBIT), (excluding PPA adjustments) is 8.7 MSEK (5.9)

Earnings per share SEK -0,04 (0,38) per share



JAN-DEC 2024 KEY INDICATORS

Revenues amounted to 256.2 MSEK (183.2)

Revenues (excluding PPA adjustments) amounted to 260.9 MSEK (183.2)

EBITDA equaled 58.9 MSEK (31.1)

EBITDA (excluding PPA adjustments) equaled 63.6 MSEK (31.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) is 23.2 MSEK (18.0)

Operating profit (EBIT), (excluding PPA adjustments) is 27.9 MSEK (18.0)

Earnings per share SEK 0,93 (1,13) per share



"Magle Group's Q4 interim report highlights a year of solid growth, strategic expansion, and innovation across its core business areas. Increased adoption of SmartPAN® and EmboCept®S drove continued momentum in the DSM segment, while the CDMO business experienced steady growth through rising demand and strengthened client relationships. The successful integration of PK Chemical into Magle Biopolymers and Amniotics into Magle Biopharma has already delivered operational synergies and revenue contributions. The Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) for both acquisitions, remains preliminary, as we continue to evaluate the assets within the businesses and bring them to their full potential. Investments in new technologies, including dextran-based solutions and amniotic stem cells, have further diversified the innovation pipeline. Despite short-term cost impacts from acquisitions and infrastructure upgrades, these initiatives position Magle Group for long-term profitability and leadership in the biopolymer and advanced therapeutics space." says Justin Pierce, CEO

Contacts

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

Aaron Wong, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-27 08:30 CET.