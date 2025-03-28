SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC, "SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced its financial results for -the three months ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues were $44 million, representing a 29% year-over-year decrease.

was $5 million, representing an 80% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $21 million, representing a 22% year-over-year decrease . EBITDA margin 1 was 47% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 43% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Total revenues were $205 million, representing a 6% year-over-year increase.

was $70 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $89 million, representing an 8% year-over-year increase . EBITDA margin 1 was 43% for the year of 2024, compared to 43% for the year of 2023.

in the last twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 6.03 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase. Repeat rate for customers3 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 71 %.

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, "The year of 2024 was a momentous year for us, showcasing our solid performance and sustained growth, culminating in our successful Nasdaq listing. We delivered strong 2024 results with top line growing by 6% while bottom line surged 18% year over year. More encouragingly, supported by our extensive network of 251 clinics, we served 6.0 million loyal customers over the last twelve months, with a repeat rate exceeding 70%. As we continue to see increasing global demand for aesthetic medical services, we remain committed to developing a strong franchising structure and network, and expanding our business both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to not only maintaining, but expanding, our competitive edge while capturing the significant growth opportunities both at home and abroad. With these goals we aim to create long-term value and drive sustainable growth for our shareholders."

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $205 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year despite the negative impact of the discontinuation of the staffing business, driven by the expansion of franchise clinics

EBITDA was $89 million, an increased 8% year-over-year due to one-time factors such as stock-based compensation expenses (USD 13.0 million). However, excluding these one-time factors and foreign exchange impacts (USD 6.9 million), EBITDA increased 32% year-over-year.

Non-operating income and expenses totaled USD 3 million, primarily driven by the gain on the sale of Cellpro Japan, partially offset by an impairment loss on certain equity holdings. Consequently, net income attributable to SBC increased 18% year-over-year, achieving both revenue and profit growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

Business Highlights

In 2024, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the regulator of the medical industry, raised concerns regarding the expansion of aesthetic medical business, and intensified competition, which led to the shake out of some hair removal clinics. Despite such a challenging competitive environment, SBC Medical maintained its market leadership by driving market expansion through an appropriate pricing strategy for franchise clinics. As a result, the number of customers reached 6 million, a 15% year-over-year increase, while the number of unique customers4 grew 11% year-over-year to 1.9 million

On the overseas business, SBC Medical acquired Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings Pte. and its subsidiaries ("AHH") in Singapore, securing a strategic footprint to function as the Company's business hub in Asia. Additionally, SBC Medical launched the "SBC Wellness" employee benefit program and entered into a strategic partnership with B4A, a SaaS company for aesthetic clinics in Japan, executing key initiatives to expand its business.

Outlook for FY2025

In FY2025, while the aesthetic dermatology market is expected to continue expanding, competition is also expected to intensify. To solidify its dominant market position, SBC Medical will implement strategic price revision and other initiatives.

Furthermore, to support the long-term expansion of our franchise clinic network, the Company will revise its franchise fee structure starting in April 2025. This revision aims to alleviate the initial financial burden on franchisees while introducing a tiered fee system aligned with clinic scale and the consulting services provided by SBC Medical Group Co., Ltd.

If the revised fee structure had been applied starting in April 2024, it is estimated that total revenues for fiscal year 2024 would have decreased by approximately 10%. However, the Company expects the impact on total revenues and income from operations for fiscal year 2025 to be offset by the absence of one-time losses that were recorded in fiscal year 2024, which were impairment loss on intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Nevertheless, the ultimate financial impact remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Friday, March 28, 2025, at 9:00 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "SBC 2024 Full Year Financial Results Briefing". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit". Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated Conference Call viewing site. In addition to viewing the conference call, this site provides access to information about the speakers as well as past investor relations materials.

Pre-registration is accessible online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/demkfxps/

Starting 10 minutes before the conference call begins, you will be able to view the full-year earnings presentation materials on the site. The materials will also be available for download.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until March 28, 2026.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

2 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics

3 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics, but excluding free counseling

4 The number of unique customers account for each individual customer only once, regardless of how many times they have used our clinics or franchise clinics

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 125,044,092 103,022,932 Accounts receivable 1,413,433 1,437,077 Accounts receivable related parties 28,846,680 33,676,672 Inventories 1,494,891 3,090,923 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 5,992,585 6,143,564 Customer loans receivable, current 10,382,537 8,484,753 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,276,802 10,050,005 Total current assets 184,451,020 165,905,926 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,771,902 13,582,017 Intangible assets, net 1,590,052 19,739,276 Long-term investments, net 3,049,972 849,434 Goodwill, net 4,613,784 3,590,791 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 8,397,582 3,420,489 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,267,056 5,919,937 Deferred tax assets 9,798,071 Customer loans receivable, non-current 5,023,551 6,444,025 Long-term prepayments 1,745,801 4,099,763 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 17,820,910 19,811,555 Other assets 15,553,453 15,442,058 Total non-current assets 81,632,134 92,899,345 Total assets 266,083,154 258,805,271 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 13,875,179 26,531,944 Accounts payable related party 659,044 Current portion of long-term loans 96,824 156,217 Notes payable, current related parties 26,255 3,369,203 Advances from customers 820,898 2,074,457 Advances from customers related parties 11,739,533 23,058,175 Income tax payable 18,705,851 8,782,930 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,341,522 3,885,812 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 8,103,194 21,009,009 Due to related party 2,823,590 3,583,523 Total current liabilities 61,191,890 92,451,270

As of December 31, 2024 2023 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 6,502,682 1,062,722 Notes payable, non-current related parties 5,334 11,948,219 Deferred tax liabilities 926,023 6,013,565 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,241,526 2,444,316 Other liabilities 1,193,541 1,074,930 Total non-current liabilities 9,869,106 22,543,752 Total liabilities 71,060,996 114,995,022 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023)** Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,020,816 and 94,192,433 shares issued, 102,750,816 and 94,192,433 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)** 10,302 9,419 Additional paid-in capital** 62,513,923 36,879,281 Treasury stock (at cost, 270,000 and nil shares of common stock as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (2,700,000 Retained earnings 189,463,007 142,848,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,178,075 (37,578,255 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 195,109,157 142,159,177 Non-controlling interests (86,999 1,651,072 Total stockholders' equity 195,022,158 143,810,249 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 266,083,154 258,805,271 ** Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues, net related parties 195,173,889 182,738,049 Revenues, net 10,241,653 10,804,374 Total revenues, net 205,415,542 193,542,423 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from a related party of $8,472,202 and $2,842,588 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 49,365,035 56,238,385 Gross profit 156,050,507 137,304,038 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,665,140 66,234,942 Stock-based compensation 13,022,692 Impairment loss on intangible asset 15,058,965 Misappropriation loss 409,030 Total operating expenses 85,746,797 66,643,972 Income from operations 70,303,710 70,660,066 Other income (expenses): Interest income 19,943 86,748 Interest expense (28,300 (45,292 Other income (including other income from related parties of $2,673,077 and nil for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 4,810,008 3,623,332 Other expenses (5,463,153 (745,519 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 3,813,609 Total other income 3,152,107 2,919,269 Income before income taxes 73,455,817 73,579,335 Income tax expense 26,765,925 35,018,729 Net income 46,689,892 38,560,606 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 75,617 (809,430 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 46,614,275 39,370,036 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (16,557,607 (12,855,686 Reclassification of unrealized gain on available-for-sale debt security to net income when realized, net of tax effect of nil and $3,869 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (8,760 Total comprehensive income 30,132,285 25,696,160 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 117,830 (948,896 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 30,014,455 26,645,056 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated** Basic and diluted 0.48 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding** Basic and diluted 96,561,041 94,192,433 ** Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 46,689,892 38,560,606 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,799,377 12,246,942 Non-cash lease expense 3,870,198 3,297,824 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (402,196 370,754 Stock-based compensation 13,022,692 Impairment loss on property and equipment 204,026 Impairment loss on intangible asset 15,058,965 Impairment loss on long-term investment 529,596 Realized gain on short-term investments (223,164 Fair value change of long-term investments 2,617,435 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,813,609 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets 511,947 (249,532 Deferred income taxes (14,417,087 4,113,395 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (733,219 (596,069 Accounts receivable related parties 1,350,413 (22,402,301 Inventories 1,124,805 (1,825,942 Finance lease receivables related parties (5,991,486 16,575,319 Customer loans receivable 18,477,327 413,867 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,268,209 4,102,808 Long-term prepayments 1,910,274 (3,539,280 Other assets (1,692,642 (1,328,682 Accounts payable (9,588,067 12,201,755 Accounts payable related party 682,320 Notes payable related parties (34,756,754 (23,816 Advances from customers (1,476,240 461,043 Advances from customers related parties (9,144,031 (4,264,184 Income tax payable 11,228,429 13,359,434 Operating lease liabilities (3,950,587 (3,158,619 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (12,096,825 4,452,022 Accrued retirement compensation expense related party (22,082,643 Other liabilities 40,215 4,759 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 20,582,933 50,670,322 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (2,564,643 (8,543,351 Purchase of intangible assets (1,683,030 Purchase of convertible note (1,700,000 (1,000,000 Prepayments for property and equipment (843,740 (981,567 Advances to related parties (622,804 (2,283,020 Payments made on behalf of a related party (5,572,564 Purchase of short-term investments (2,106,720 Purchase of long-term investments (331,496 Long-term investments in MCs related parties (26,780 Cash received (paid) for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (4,236,009 722,551 Long-term loans to others (172,411 (926,020 Repayments from related parties 6,597,564 1,912,266 Repayments from others 176,109 581,274 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 4,127,261 Proceeds from surrender of life insurance policies 3,954,760 Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of (832,416 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 8,046,007 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10,102,410 1,793,631

As of December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from a long-term loan 6,603,253 Borrowings from related parties 5,481,787 12,310,106 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs 11,707,417 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10 Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants 31,374 Repayments of long-term loans (119,017 (8,730,942 Repayments to related parties (739,414 (7,707,007 Deemed contribution in connection with disposal of property and equipment 9,620,453 Deemed contribution in connection with reorganization 642,748 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 22,965,400 6,135,368 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rate (11,424,763 (7,314,383 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 22,021,160 51,284,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 103,022,932 51,737,994 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE YEAR 125,044,092 103,022,932 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 28,300 45,292 Net cash paid for income taxes 30,239,002 17,842,407 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 597,602 7,681,830 An intangible asset transferred from long-term prepayments 17,666,115 Deemed contribution in connection with disposal of subsidiaries 1,473,571 Settlement of loan payable to a related party in connection with disposal of property and equipment 4,163,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 2,305,199 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 2,908,554 2,110,079 Issuance of common stock from conversion of convertible note 2,700,000 Settlement of loan payable to a related party in connection with issuance of common stock 795 Non-cash purchase consideration for an asset acquisition 705,528 Issuance of promissory notes to related parties in connection with loan services provided 20,524,499 15,396,709 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations 4,717,662 23,989,307 70,303,710 70,660,066 Depreciation and amortization expense 931,596 2,558,302 3,799,377 12,246,942 Impairment loss 15,058,965 15,058,965 EBITDA 20,708,223 26,547,609 89,162,052 82,907,008 EBITDA margin 47 43 43 43

