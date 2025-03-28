RONN Inc. Sets the Stage for Hydrogen Vehicle Manufacturing and Strategic Growth in 2025. Company Sharpens Focus on Patented Technology and Expands Engineering for Next Generation HFCEVs

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announced a refined and intensified focus on its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (HFCEV) development today, underscoring years of engineering foresight and innovation. With the global spotlight turning toward viable zero-emission transportation alternatives, RONN Inc. is positioning itself at the forefront of commercial hydrogen mobility.

Over the coming weeks, the company will begin rolling out a series of press releases and social media video updates to reintroduce its advanced vehicle program to shareholders, partners, and industry stakeholders. This includes technical data, early R&D footage, and commentary from leadership that traces the company's journey from concept to execution.

RONN Inc.'s HFCEV platform is designed specifically for Class 3-6 commercial vehicles and optimized for real-world utility. The initial models will include cab-over delivery trucks, cutaway vans, box delivery vehicles, walk-through parcel trucks, and drop-roof configurations, each engineered to maximize operational efficiency while significantly reducing emissions.

These vehicles will feature cutting-edge low-pressure hydrogen storage systems, offering over 400 miles of range on 30-40 kg of hydrogen, with an extended-range option delivering up to 500 miles per fill. These specifications not only meet, but exceed, current expectations for logistics and delivery fleets seeking sustainable alternatives without compromising performance or uptime.

CEO Ronn Ford confirmed that U.S.-based manufacturing remains a top priority, citing substantial new federal incentives under recent clean energy initiatives. "We're prepared," said Ford. "Years of engineering, strategic foresight, and timing have led us to this moment. The road ahead is about execution."

Roush Inc., a trusted entity known for its expertise in advanced mobility solutions, has conducted engineering feasibility and vehicle platform development. As discussions continue with potential capital and manufacturing partners, RONN Inc. is incorporating additional next-generation technologies into its HFCEV architecture, including an ultra-lightweight fuel cell system and proprietary low-pressure tank design.

Stakeholders and media are encouraged to follow RONN Inc. on X (formerly Twitter) and other social platforms, where behind-the-scenes footage and live updates will showcase the progress, innovation, and momentum driving the company's hydrogen vision forward.

Further press releases will follow with deeper insight into product rollout timelines, partnerships, and capital developments.

RONN Inc. is an advanced hydrogen company specializing in fuel cell electric vehicles and stationary hydrogen technology, such as hubs and powering data centers. Through innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to redefining zero-emission transport, RONN Inc. is developing hydrogen-powered platforms designed to meet the demands of modern logistics, commercial transport, and power generation

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations due to a variety of factors. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

