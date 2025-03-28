American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Corporation Joins DARPA-Funded Critical Minerals Forum

ReElement's versatile, multi-mineral refining platform is the only rare earth oxide producer capable of economically separating and refining heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

ReElement's advanced refining process and American Resources' feedstock sourcing capabilities empower the U.S. and allied nations to achieve mineral independence

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth, critical defense and battery elements, today announced its membership in the Critical Minerals Forum (CMF), a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) - funded not-for-profit trade association dedicated to building resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, following President Donald Trump's recent executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to bolster domestic mineral production and reduce reliance on foreign sources. ReElement's work with CMF will contribute to the national push for mineral security and strengthens ReElement's commitment to securing critical mineral resources to meet the United States' strategic national security and economic objectives.

The CMF is a coalition of critical minerals miners, processors, investors, and end-users committed to building resilient and diversified supply chains. CMF collaborates with DARPA through the Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN) program. This partnership leverages AI-driven forecasts to provide transparent and credible pricing, supply, and demand data, empowering members to make informed investment decisions. Members benefit from innovative tools and actionable insights that promote supply chain stability and economic security.

ReElement's advanced separation and purification technology offers key benefits, including:

Aqueous Chemistry - Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures - A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility - An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity - Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing - Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

AREC@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire