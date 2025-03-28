Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
27.03.25
15:04 Uhr
32,400 Euro
+0,250
+0,78 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2025 17:46 Uhr
97 Leser
Sword Group: H2 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

Finanznachrichten News

from 01/07/2024 au 31/12/2024

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
8,755 shares
€387,881
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,359
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,435
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 56,560 shares for an amount of €1,969,285
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 57,641 shares for an amount of €2,018,690.25

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
9,836 shares
€3338,476

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendrier
24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue
24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_H2 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement_V280325 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08abc96b-e723-426f-b1ec-9d3c963824a4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
