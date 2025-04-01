Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 31 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            276.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            257.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            262.2424p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,871,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,174,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 262.2424

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
520                276.00      08:25:22          00074523468TRLO0      XLON 
997                276.00      08:25:22          00074523469TRLO0      XLON 
1405               274.00      08:25:23          00074523470TRLO0      XLON 
1367               269.50      08:32:02          00074523781TRLO0      XLON 
1221               269.00      08:51:56          00074524717TRLO0      XLON 
1443               271.00      09:09:34          00074525723TRLO0      XLON 
1570               270.50      09:14:34          00074526039TRLO0      XLON 
1343               270.00      09:14:35          00074526040TRLO0      XLON 
400                269.00      09:23:56          00074526454TRLO0      XLON 
476                269.00      09:23:56          00074526455TRLO0      XLON 
542                269.00      09:23:56          00074526456TRLO0      XLON 
1318               268.50      09:31:24          00074526919TRLO0      XLON 
1250               268.00      09:45:08          00074527608TRLO0      XLON 
468                268.00      10:01:01          00074528056TRLO0      XLON 
806                268.00      10:01:01          00074528057TRLO0      XLON 
454                268.00      10:17:11          00074528651TRLO0      XLON 
945                268.00      10:17:11          00074528652TRLO0      XLON 
1282               268.00      10:17:11          00074528653TRLO0      XLON 
141                266.50      10:35:31          00074529106TRLO0      XLON 
1244               266.50      10:35:31          00074529107TRLO0      XLON 
1417               264.50      10:44:03          00074529720TRLO0      XLON 
1272               262.50      11:04:25          00074530743TRLO0      XLON 
324                262.00      11:09:48          00074530944TRLO0      XLON 
877                262.00      11:09:48          00074530945TRLO0      XLON 
1220               261.50      11:32:53          00074531663TRLO0      XLON 
114                261.50      11:49:51          00074532209TRLO0      XLON 
1090               261.50      11:56:25          00074532823TRLO0      XLON 
1337               261.00      12:00:01          00074532984TRLO0      XLON 
128                261.00      12:06:02          00074533368TRLO0      XLON 
1280               261.00      12:06:02          00074533369TRLO0      XLON 
315                260.50      12:25:48          00074533786TRLO0      XLON 
870                260.50      12:25:48          00074533787TRLO0      XLON 
1415               261.00      12:53:26          00074534608TRLO0      XLON 
454                260.50      13:00:44          00074534753TRLO0      XLON 
1070               260.50      13:00:44          00074534754TRLO0      XLON 
1109               261.00      13:04:58          00074534860TRLO0      XLON 
198                261.00      13:04:58          00074534861TRLO0      XLON 
107                260.50      13:17:32          00074535213TRLO0      XLON 
1175               260.50      13:17:32          00074535214TRLO0      XLON 
1313               260.50      13:29:43          00074535573TRLO0      XLON 
1237               260.50      13:34:11          00074535780TRLO0      XLON 
1435               260.50      13:34:11          00074535781TRLO0      XLON 
358                258.50      14:03:11          00074536651TRLO0      XLON 
1000               258.50      14:03:11          00074536652TRLO0      XLON 
86                258.50      14:03:11          00074536653TRLO0      XLON 
1123               258.50      14:05:04          00074536755TRLO0      XLON 
276                258.50      14:05:04          00074536756TRLO0      XLON 
1224               258.00      14:05:07          00074536759TRLO0      XLON 
953                260.00      14:19:30          00074537293TRLO0      XLON 
478                260.00      14:19:30          00074537294TRLO0      XLON 
1263               260.00      14:28:52          00074537616TRLO0      XLON 
1344               261.00      14:35:30          00074538128TRLO0      XLON 
1159               259.50      14:38:53          00074538376TRLO0      XLON 
1212               258.50      14:42:28          00074538561TRLO0      XLON 
1359               261.00      14:56:19          00074539578TRLO0      XLON 
1257               260.50      14:57:19          00074539611TRLO0      XLON 
172                260.50      14:57:19          00074539612TRLO0      XLON 
1311               260.50      14:57:19          00074539613TRLO0      XLON 
1726               261.00      15:09:28          00074540331TRLO0      XLON 
1005               260.50      15:09:39          00074540443TRLO0      XLON 
166                260.50      15:09:39          00074540444TRLO0      XLON 
619                260.50      15:09:39          00074540445TRLO0      XLON 
500                260.50      15:09:39          00074540446TRLO0      XLON 
53                260.50      15:09:39          00074540447TRLO0      XLON 
1335               260.00      15:10:48          00074540545TRLO0      XLON 
1281               259.50      15:17:05          00074540862TRLO0      XLON 
479                259.50      15:18:54          00074540986TRLO0      XLON 
867                259.50      15:18:54          00074540987TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

343                258.50      15:22:40          00074541256TRLO0      XLON 
947                258.50      15:22:40          00074541257TRLO0      XLON 
1436               258.00      15:29:01          00074541450TRLO0      XLON 
500                258.50      15:42:46          00074542004TRLO0      XLON 
1378               258.50      15:42:46          00074542005TRLO0      XLON 
865                258.50      15:42:46          00074542006TRLO0      XLON 
500                258.50      15:49:46          00074542383TRLO0      XLON 
736                258.50      15:49:46          00074542384TRLO0      XLON 
465                258.00      15:50:05          00074542400TRLO0      XLON 
771                258.00      15:51:49          00074542553TRLO0      XLON 
1183               258.00      15:51:49          00074542554TRLO0      XLON 
1000               259.00      16:01:49          00074543019TRLO0      XLON 
158                259.00      16:01:49          00074543020TRLO0      XLON 
1200               259.00      16:02:51          00074543110TRLO0      XLON 
300                259.00      16:02:51          00074543111TRLO0      XLON 
1055               259.00      16:02:51          00074543114TRLO0      XLON 
1274               259.00      16:04:51          00074543225TRLO0      XLON 
75                259.00      16:04:51          00074543226TRLO0      XLON 
1369               257.50      16:14:04          00074543774TRLO0      XLON 
479                257.50      16:14:04          00074543775TRLO0      XLON 
801                257.50      16:14:04          00074543776TRLO0      XLON 
1200               258.00      16:17:55          00074544027TRLO0      XLON 
410                258.00      16:17:55          00074544030TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  380723 
EQS News ID:  2109460 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
