Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 31 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 276.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 257.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 262.2424p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,871,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,174,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 262.2424

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 520 276.00 08:25:22 00074523468TRLO0 XLON 997 276.00 08:25:22 00074523469TRLO0 XLON 1405 274.00 08:25:23 00074523470TRLO0 XLON 1367 269.50 08:32:02 00074523781TRLO0 XLON 1221 269.00 08:51:56 00074524717TRLO0 XLON 1443 271.00 09:09:34 00074525723TRLO0 XLON 1570 270.50 09:14:34 00074526039TRLO0 XLON 1343 270.00 09:14:35 00074526040TRLO0 XLON 400 269.00 09:23:56 00074526454TRLO0 XLON 476 269.00 09:23:56 00074526455TRLO0 XLON 542 269.00 09:23:56 00074526456TRLO0 XLON 1318 268.50 09:31:24 00074526919TRLO0 XLON 1250 268.00 09:45:08 00074527608TRLO0 XLON 468 268.00 10:01:01 00074528056TRLO0 XLON 806 268.00 10:01:01 00074528057TRLO0 XLON 454 268.00 10:17:11 00074528651TRLO0 XLON 945 268.00 10:17:11 00074528652TRLO0 XLON 1282 268.00 10:17:11 00074528653TRLO0 XLON 141 266.50 10:35:31 00074529106TRLO0 XLON 1244 266.50 10:35:31 00074529107TRLO0 XLON 1417 264.50 10:44:03 00074529720TRLO0 XLON 1272 262.50 11:04:25 00074530743TRLO0 XLON 324 262.00 11:09:48 00074530944TRLO0 XLON 877 262.00 11:09:48 00074530945TRLO0 XLON 1220 261.50 11:32:53 00074531663TRLO0 XLON 114 261.50 11:49:51 00074532209TRLO0 XLON 1090 261.50 11:56:25 00074532823TRLO0 XLON 1337 261.00 12:00:01 00074532984TRLO0 XLON 128 261.00 12:06:02 00074533368TRLO0 XLON 1280 261.00 12:06:02 00074533369TRLO0 XLON 315 260.50 12:25:48 00074533786TRLO0 XLON 870 260.50 12:25:48 00074533787TRLO0 XLON 1415 261.00 12:53:26 00074534608TRLO0 XLON 454 260.50 13:00:44 00074534753TRLO0 XLON 1070 260.50 13:00:44 00074534754TRLO0 XLON 1109 261.00 13:04:58 00074534860TRLO0 XLON 198 261.00 13:04:58 00074534861TRLO0 XLON 107 260.50 13:17:32 00074535213TRLO0 XLON 1175 260.50 13:17:32 00074535214TRLO0 XLON 1313 260.50 13:29:43 00074535573TRLO0 XLON 1237 260.50 13:34:11 00074535780TRLO0 XLON 1435 260.50 13:34:11 00074535781TRLO0 XLON 358 258.50 14:03:11 00074536651TRLO0 XLON 1000 258.50 14:03:11 00074536652TRLO0 XLON 86 258.50 14:03:11 00074536653TRLO0 XLON 1123 258.50 14:05:04 00074536755TRLO0 XLON 276 258.50 14:05:04 00074536756TRLO0 XLON 1224 258.00 14:05:07 00074536759TRLO0 XLON 953 260.00 14:19:30 00074537293TRLO0 XLON 478 260.00 14:19:30 00074537294TRLO0 XLON 1263 260.00 14:28:52 00074537616TRLO0 XLON 1344 261.00 14:35:30 00074538128TRLO0 XLON 1159 259.50 14:38:53 00074538376TRLO0 XLON 1212 258.50 14:42:28 00074538561TRLO0 XLON 1359 261.00 14:56:19 00074539578TRLO0 XLON 1257 260.50 14:57:19 00074539611TRLO0 XLON 172 260.50 14:57:19 00074539612TRLO0 XLON 1311 260.50 14:57:19 00074539613TRLO0 XLON 1726 261.00 15:09:28 00074540331TRLO0 XLON 1005 260.50 15:09:39 00074540443TRLO0 XLON 166 260.50 15:09:39 00074540444TRLO0 XLON 619 260.50 15:09:39 00074540445TRLO0 XLON 500 260.50 15:09:39 00074540446TRLO0 XLON 53 260.50 15:09:39 00074540447TRLO0 XLON 1335 260.00 15:10:48 00074540545TRLO0 XLON 1281 259.50 15:17:05 00074540862TRLO0 XLON 479 259.50 15:18:54 00074540986TRLO0 XLON 867 259.50 15:18:54 00074540987TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

343 258.50 15:22:40 00074541256TRLO0 XLON 947 258.50 15:22:40 00074541257TRLO0 XLON 1436 258.00 15:29:01 00074541450TRLO0 XLON 500 258.50 15:42:46 00074542004TRLO0 XLON 1378 258.50 15:42:46 00074542005TRLO0 XLON 865 258.50 15:42:46 00074542006TRLO0 XLON 500 258.50 15:49:46 00074542383TRLO0 XLON 736 258.50 15:49:46 00074542384TRLO0 XLON 465 258.00 15:50:05 00074542400TRLO0 XLON 771 258.00 15:51:49 00074542553TRLO0 XLON 1183 258.00 15:51:49 00074542554TRLO0 XLON 1000 259.00 16:01:49 00074543019TRLO0 XLON 158 259.00 16:01:49 00074543020TRLO0 XLON 1200 259.00 16:02:51 00074543110TRLO0 XLON 300 259.00 16:02:51 00074543111TRLO0 XLON 1055 259.00 16:02:51 00074543114TRLO0 XLON 1274 259.00 16:04:51 00074543225TRLO0 XLON 75 259.00 16:04:51 00074543226TRLO0 XLON 1369 257.50 16:14:04 00074543774TRLO0 XLON 479 257.50 16:14:04 00074543775TRLO0 XLON 801 257.50 16:14:04 00074543776TRLO0 XLON 1200 258.00 16:17:55 00074544027TRLO0 XLON 410 258.00 16:17:55 00074544030TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 380723 EQS News ID: 2109460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)