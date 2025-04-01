RONN Inc. States Recent Positive International Discussions Have Re-Ignigted Our Hypercar Project

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), a pioneering innovator in hydrogen technology, today announced that detailed, exciting international talks regarding its ambitious Hypercar initiative, aligning with CEO and Founder Ronn Ford's lifelong passion for becoming associated with legendary luxury automakers such as Bugatti, Pagani, and Koenigsegg has re-ignited our project in this new economy.

"Our renewed momentum reflects years of meticulous development and strategic insight," stated Mr. Ford. We expect to reveal more technical details and updates by or at the Geneva Supercar event in early June 2025.

The futuristic new hypercar, a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (HFCEV) designed to redefine high-performance automotive standards, is central to this project. This Hypercar is expected to offer an extraordinary driving range, unparalleled torque, exceptional handling, and fully electric propulsion driven by advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology.

PEM fuel cells represent the pinnacle of clean energy innovation. By Utilizing hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity, the cells emit only water and heat as byproducts. Hydrogen enters at the anode side, splitting into electrons and protons; the electrons generate electrical current externally, while protons move through a specialized membrane to combine with oxygen at the cathode. This innovative process underscores the company's commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance transportation solutions.

PEM Fuel Cell Example:

RONN Inc.'s initiative coincides with robust global growth in luxury and hyper-performance vehicles. The global supercar market, valued at USD 17.5 billion as of 2023, is projected to grow to USD 24.9 billion by 2033, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2024 through 2033. Notably, the market for Hypercars is rapidly expanding, especially in affluent regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and other Middle Eastern countries, where enthusiasm and purchasing power for elite, innovative vehicles continue to rise significantly.

Moreover, global investment and interest in hydrogen technologies are accelerating. According to recent industry reports, the global hydrogen generation market, valued at approximately USD 160 billion, is projected to surpass USD 220 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand from automotive, logistics, and stationary power sectors worldwide. RONN Inc.'s Hypercar project strategically aligns with international efforts towards zero-emission mobility solutions, creating significant opportunities for global expansion and industry leadership.

Securing strategic funding and investment partnerships is critical for realizing this revolutionary vision. With adequate financial backing, RONN Inc. expects to debut in 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland, aiming for market introduction in the fourth quarter of 2026. "We firmly believe the new unnamed hypercar will inspire automotive enthusiasts, set groundbreaking standards, and transform perceptions of what Hypercars can deliver," Ford expressed.

The new unnamed hypercar represents more than just automotive innovation - it symbolizes Ronn Ford's dream and vision of performance, sustainability, and global mobility. Investors, industry experts, and automotive enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to follow RONN Inc. closely as it shapes the new era of hydrogen-powered transportation.

