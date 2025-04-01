Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Issues and Update on its FDA Orphan Drug Status

MARIJUANA INC. (OTC PINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company using exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other maladies, is pleased to announce it has received a response from the FDA regarding its Orphan Drug application filed last year under Exousia AI for its Glioblastoma treatment using exosomes.

The FDA has been very responsive in its emails and phone calls and has requested additional information that is expected be provided this month from the study being conducted at UCF. The Company believes we have a high probability of receiving this designation. The UCF study is expected to be completed by the middle of May, at which time we will be able to release the results and seek to publish articles about the study.

To receive orphan drug designation, sponsors must submit a request to the FDA with a scientific rationale demonstrating a medically plausible basis for expecting the drug to be effective in treating the rare disease. This rationale is often supported by preclinical or clinical data. The FDA reviews these requests and, if the criteria are met, grants the orphan drug designation.

Orphan drug designation comes with several benefits for the sponsoring company, including:

Seven-year marketing exclusivity: Upon FDA approval, the first sponsor to receive approval for a designated orphan drug is granted seven years of exclusive marketing rights for that drug for the specified rare disease or condition. This exclusivity prevents the FDA from approving another product with the same active ingredient for the same use during that period, unless the subsequent product is shown to be clinically superior.

Tax credits: Sponsors can receive tax credits for qualified clinical testing expenses incurred in the United States.

Waiver of PDUFA application fees: The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) application fees, which can be substantial, are waived for orphan drugs.

Assistance in the drug development process: The FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) provides assistance and guidance to sponsors throughout the drug development process.

Eligibility for orphan products grants: Sponsors may be eligible to compete for research grants from the OOPD to support clinical studies for orphan drugs.

"Our multiple communications with the FDA regarding the orphan drug designation have been quite positive," stated Mike Sheikh, CEO of Exousia Pro, Inc. "Glioblastoma is a terrible disease and pretty much a death sentence for most. We believe our combination therapy has the potential to be effective and could make a huge difference for this patient population. We expect to treat both the methylated and unmethylated glioblastoma patients who are resistant to the standard chemotherapy regimen. The FDA is waiting for our preclinical data in order to make their assessment. The company is very encouraged by the preliminary anecdotal data that certain cohorts of animals in the study are not losing weight which is a sign of animal health. It's also worthwhile mentioning that the bar for this trial is much higher than a typical preclinical trial which is trying to cure mouse glioblastoma instead of our trial which uses humanized mice and human donor glioblastoma. When the study is finished and the peer-review is complete I expect this will change the paradigm in how we look at future glioblastoma treatment."

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

