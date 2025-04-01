Viromed Medical AG: UMECO Group Acquires Exclusive Marketing Rights in Asia for Cold Plasma Medical Devices ViroCAP and PulmoPlas

Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", ticker:VMED; ISIN:DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology for applications in air disinfection, wound healing and intensive care medicine, has today signed an exclusive distribution agreement worth a total of EUR 152.5 million with UMECO Group ("Umeco") a leading Asian distributor of medical devices in cosmetics and medicine based in Korea, for the commercialization of the novel cold plasma medical devices ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® in ten Asian countries.

Umeco acquires the exclusive marketing and distribution rights for ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® in the treatment of dermatological and pneumological infections for both medical and cosmetic use. The rights cover Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Shanghai, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. Viromed will receive a one-time license fee of USD 5 million upon conclusion of the agreement as well as purchase commitments of EUR 32.5 million in 2026 and EUR 60 million in each of the years 2027 and 2028. The agreement was concluded for a term of five years.

"By partnering with a leading distribution company for medical technology, we are opening up the Asian market for our innovative cold plasma products for use in cosmetics, wound healing and intensive care medicine," explains Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG. "Thanks to its many years of experience and excellent sales network, the UMECO Group is our ideal partner for implementing Viromed's international sales strategy in Asia."

"ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas® perfectly complement our broad portfolio of highly innovative products in medical technology and aesthetics," adds Mark Kim, Chairman & President of UMECO Group. "We are very pleased to provide Asian patients and cosmetic users with access to Viromed's revolutionary cold plasma products, which have been shown in previous studies to be both highly effective and easy and painless to use.

About ViroCAP®

ViroCAP® is a portable medical device for the treatment of skin diseases using cold atmospheric plasma (KAP). ViroCAP® is expected to be certified as a medical device in 2025. ViroCAP® inactivates viruses, bacteria, multi-resistant pathogens and fungi and therefore the cause of many skin diseases. At the same time, the cold plasma stimulates cell biological mechanisms, thereby activating cell division, blood circulation and cell metabolism.

About PulmoPlas®

PulmoPlas® is a medical device for the prevention and treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in mechanically ventilated patients using cold atmospheric plasma (CAP). The first promising results of an ongoing study with the Hannover Medical School on the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) using PulmoPlas® were announced in March 2025. The detailed results of the clinical trial are expected to be published in early summer 2025.

About Ventilator Associated Pneumonia and the use of cold plasma

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) is a frequent, avoidable and serious complication in mechanically ventilated patients. It occurs in patients who are invasively mechanically ventilated for at least 48 hours. Study results show that VAP occurs in 23-36% of mechanically ventilated patients, and is associated with prolonged ventilation time, longer stays in the intensive care unit and hospital, as well as increased cost. The estimated mortality rate is 10-13%. In Germany alone, there were around 486,000 mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in 2023 and many thousands of deaths, with a strong upward trend. Worldwide, many millions of patients are mechanically ventilated every year.

Cold atmospheric plasma is an innovative physical, completely painless treatment method, that destroys viruses and bacteria in the respiratory tract in 30-90 seconds. Cold plasma is a groundbreaking innovation, particularly effective against antibiotic-resistant MRSA bacteria, as it destroys them. Antibiotics can take several hours or even days to reach the source of an infection and are becoming increasingly ineffective due to the growing problem of multi-resistant germs. The use of cold plasma against VAP has the potential to reduce infections, accelerate healing, decrease antibiotic usage and, above all, save hundreds of thousands of lives every year.

About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of the innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications through its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. In doing so, Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG aims to further advance the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and to realize corresponding growth potential.

About the UMECO GROUP

UMECO GROUP is a full-service trading company specializing in the import, export, sales and maintenance of medical and cosmetic equipment and products. Since its establishment in 1988, UMECO GROUP has been identifying high quality equipment and products for the medical and aesthetic industry to meet the needs of the Asia-Pacific market and deliver these products in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The translation is provided for information purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between the German and English versions of this press release, the German version shall prevail.

Contact Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt

Management Board

Flensburger Straße 18

25421 Pinneberg

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

www.viromed-medical-ag.de

Media inquiries MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Dr. Kai Schmitz

E-Mail: Viromed.news@mc-services.eu

Phone: 0211-529252-104

SOURCE: Viromed Medical AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire