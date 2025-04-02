Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Has Appointed Matthew Dwyer As Its New President

MARIJUANA INC. (OTC PINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company using exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other maladies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Dwyer to serve as President of the Company.

Mr. Dwyer will serve as President only and will not be a member of the Board. Mr. Dwyer brings over 37 years of market experience and is considered an expert in the OTC market. Mr. Dwyer possesses extensive knowledge of the procedures and processes required to navigate the OTC and the SEC. Mr. Dwyer has held several financial licenses throughout his 37-year career and is currently a part-owner of an active brokerage firm. During his 37 years, Mr. Dwyer has never had any complaints or regulatory issues. Mr. Dwyer has held the position of officer and director in numerous public companies and continues to work as a consultant and financier to several companies, including MAJI.

Mr. Dwyer currently holds no shares of MAJI or has held any; he has agreed to a back-end compensation package. Should he complete all the tasks assigned to him, he will receive shares of the Company and a cash bonus. The following is a list of the tasks assigned:

Audit the Company Create an Advisory Board Complete an SEC filing to register the shares Complete an uplist to OTCQB Drive revenue into the Company organically and through acquisitions Find an investment banker to take the Company to the next level

"When I first looked at this deal as a consultant, I realized that out of all the deals I've seen in my career, this one was special," said Matthew Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "I saw the potential to really build a biotech, and didn't want to be on the outside looking in, which is why I'm so grateful for the opportunity to serve shareholders. My strength in operations and fundraising will keep the company's financial compliance on track and I'm extremely focused in supporting our CEO in our strategy to commercialize exosomes and advance our therapeutic in glioblastoma."

"I have personally known and worked with Matthew since 2016," stated Mike Sheikh, CEO of Exousia Pro, Inc. "I have firsthand experience working with him, and I appreciate his knowledge of the industry. His regulatory knowledge is invaluable as we move toward a fully reporting status and beyond. I look forward to collaborating with him as we grow Exousia Pro putting shareholders first and steering clear of any toxic financing structures."

About us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology.The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Marijuana, Inc.

www.Exousiapro.com

Twitter: @Exousia_Pro

Investor Relations

ir@exousiapro.com

SOURCE: Marijuana Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire