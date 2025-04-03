South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE) is pleased to announce that they ranked #25 on S&P Global Market Intelligence's Top 50 Community Banks list of institutions with $3B-$10B in assets. This is the second year in a row that they've made the list of best-performing community banks. When determining the list, S&P put a special emphasis on the strength and risk profile of each financial institution's balance sheets while also considering their returns, growth, and funding.





"1st Source is very pleased to be included in this list for a second year in a row," said Andrea Short, President of 1st Source Corporation, and President and CEO of 1st Source Bank. "It highlights our focus on quality earnings, investing for the future, and building a strong balance sheet. Our colleagues are committed to serving our clients well for the long term. I am proud of the way our colleagues consistently deliver on our mission to help our clients achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams, while also supporting our shareholders and each other in the process."

S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings were launched in 2011 to assess the performance of banks and credit unions. According to their ranking analysis, they "calculated scores for each company based on eight metrics: pretax return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, 3-year average operating revenue change, 8-quarter average deposit change, nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net charge-offs-to-average loans and leases ratio, and adjusted tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio weighted at 25%, 10%, 10%, 10%, 10%, 10%, 10% and 15%, respectively. Each company's standard deviation from the industry mean was calculated for every ranking metric, weighted, then combined to derive a performance score. To help normalize the data and mitigate the impact of outliers, caps and floors were applied for each metric."

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.9 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 77 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.





