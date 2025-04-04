ROME (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 09.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenCXApp Inc (CXAI) is up over 37% at $1.11. PAM Transportation Services Inc (PAMT) is up over 24% at $13.84. iCoreConnect Inc (ICCT) is up over 18% at $5.00. USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) is up over 14% at $7.45. MP Materials Corp (MP) is up over 13% at $28.20. Newton Golf Co (NWTG) is up over 13% at $1.68. American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) is up over 9% at $4.34. Performant Financial Corporation (PHLT) is up over 9% at $2.90. Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) is up over 8% at $6.50. Oblong Inc (OBLG) is up over 7% at $3.09.In the RedAlti Global Inc (ALTI) is down over 48% at $1.50. Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) is down over 22% at $24.01. Carter Bank and Trust (CARE) is down over 15% at $12.65. Greenfire Resources Ltd (GFR) is down over 11% at $4.83. Data Storage Corp (DTST) is down over 11% at $3.03. Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) is down over 10% at $17.90. Top Win International Trading Ltd (TOPW) is down over 10% at $2.46. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) is down over 7% at $120.40. Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) is down over 6% at $3.56. Roadzen Inc (RDZN) is down over 6% at $1.08.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX