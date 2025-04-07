Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
The Hague
Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
02-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
8.001439
0.000016
8.001455
14401808
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
7.989631
0.010449
8.000080
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
14401779
8.001439
Sub Total 8.A
14401779
8.001439%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
29
0.000016
Sub Total 8.B1
29
0.000016%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
GSAM Holdings LLC
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
7.981199
0.000000
7.981199%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-rrc-ln-prod-aggrpt@ny.email.gs.com
12. Date of Completion
04-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
14. Contact name:
Alison Broughton, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc
15. Contact telephone number:
+44 (0)1625 505300