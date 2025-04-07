Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Announces Appointment of Jill Stelfox to Advisory Board

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a leader in blockchain-driven tokenization of real-world assets, is proud to announce the addition of Jill Stelfox to its Advisory Board. A dynamic entrepreneur, board member, and growth strategist, Stelfox brings a decades-long track record of scaling enterprise technology companies and driving transformative innovation.

Jill Stelfox is widely recognized for her ability to lead through complexity, build exceptional teams, and deliver investor returns across emerging markets and technologies. Over her career, she has served as CEO, Executive Chair, and founder of multiple high-growth companies-driving multimillion-dollar revenues and executing successful exits, including strategic private equity transactions

Her leadership highlights include:

· Strategic Business Transformation: Led companies through periods of rapid change and growth, including multi-hundred percent revenue increases and successful M&A outcomes.Technology Innovation: Pioneered groundbreaking solutions, including revolutionary player-tracking technology in sports analytics that redefined performance measurement.

· Venture Creation: Founded and scaled multiple companies, raising over $250 million in funding and generating substantial returns for investors.

· Cross-Sector Leadership: Deep expertise bridging cloud technology, enterprise software, marketing consulting, and cutting-edge tech verticals

With a demonstrated ability to identify market opportunities, drive technological innovation, and deliver exceptional business results, Ms. Stelfox brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational excellence to high-growth technology environments.

"Jill's track record of identifying opportunities at the intersection of technology and business aligns perfectly with Silver Scott's vision to redefine asset ownership through blockchain," said Stuart Fine, the CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "Her insights will be invaluable as we expand our tokenization platform and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape."

Jill Stelfox's appointment underscores Silver Scott's commitment to assembling a world-class advisory team to accelerate its mission of integrating blockchain solutions into traditional asset classes. She joins a distinguished board that includes experts in blockchain technology, compliance, and digital innovation.

"I am thrilled to join Silver Scott Mines at such an exciting time," said Jill Stelfox. "The company's focus on creating secure, compliant tokenization solutions has the potential to revolutionize asset ownership and investment models. I look forward to contributing to its growth and success."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain/ X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

