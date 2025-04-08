Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2025

Net asset value on March 31, 2025, was SEK 167.4 bn, or SEK 387 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 5%, corresponding to SEK 18 per share.

The total return for the period was 5% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 0% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.0 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in SCA, SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.2 bn in Sandvik and SEK 0.2 bn in Essity.







2025 2024 2024 March 31 March 31 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 167 351 166 794 159 590 Net asset value per share, SEK 387 386 370 Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 367.40 368.10 349.10 Debt-equities ratio 2% 1% 4%









2025 2024 2024 SEK mn Jan - March Jan - March Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 17.96 38.25 29.30 Dividend income 4 191 7 258 8 585 Dividend paid - - 3 347 Equities portfolio: Purchases 970 887 4 566 Sales - - -





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2025.

