Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
08.04.25
09:31 Uhr
29,020 Euro
+0,740
+2,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,98029,00011:44
28,98029,00011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2025 10:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • Net asset value on March 31, 2025, was SEK 167.4 bn, or SEK 387 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 5%, corresponding to SEK 18 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 5% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 0% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.0 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in SCA, SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.2 bn in Sandvik and SEK 0.2 bn in Essity.


202520242024
March 31March 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn167 351166 794159 590
Net asset value per share, SEK387386370
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK367.40368.10349.10
Debt-equities ratio2%1%4%





202520242024
SEK mnJan - MarchJan - MarchJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK17.9638.2529.30
Dividend income4 1917 2588 585
Dividend paid--3 347
Equities portfolio:
Purchases9708874 566
Sales---



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
