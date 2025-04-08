Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro to Deliver 500 Billion Dried Exosomes for Trade Show

Exousia Pro has a 60% margin built-in on each order of exosomes

MARIJUANA INC. (OTCPINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received an order to deliver 500 billion dried exosomes.

The order of 500 billion exosomes will be mixed into a cream and packaged into 100 samples containing 5 Billion Exosomes each. This will allow the marketing team to showcase a new product using exosomes. They will further demonstrate that exosomes do not alter the feel or consistency of their existing product, which is currently sold at large box stores nationwide. The marketing team will write orders at and after the show, and we anticipate larger orders to follow.

Exousia Pro is working with a company that services over 300 clients, including MedSpas and Dermatologist offices. They currently use mammalian exosomes but want to switch to plant-based to expand their sales channels for those who will not use mammalian for religious or ethical reasons. They sell 1,500 bottles of hair serum per month and plan to switch to plant-based exosomes, expanding their monthly sales volume and product line to feature new products using our mushroom exosomes.

An order of 5 billion exosomes would currently sell for $5.00, and they cost $2.00 per 5 billion to manufacture. Exousia Pro plans to build on this relationship and expand to other worldwide sales channels that offer similar products. Our prices will increase as we begin to gain market share.

This order will showcase a significant feature Exousia Pro can offer: the ability to supply dried exosomes. By drying the exosomes, we can increase their shelf life. We believe Exousia Pro is the only Company currently able to produce and supply dried plant-based exosomes, which have many applications in the medical and cosmeceuticals markets.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro's primary focus is using its exosomes to create new treatments for the world's deadliest cancers. While this process is enriching, it can take time to achieve. During this time, we can use other sales channels to bring in revenue that will allow us to keep our focus on developing these new cancer treatments. We have several new sales channels we will be revealing soon. Using the feedback we receive from these early orders, along with testimonials and pictures, will make our entry into other markets much easier. Currently, no plant-based exosomes are being used in topical treatments, so we are first to market."

About Us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology.The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Marijuana, Inc.

www.Exousiapro.com

Twitter: @Exousia_Pro

Investor Relations

ir@exousiapro.com

SOURCE: Marijuana Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire