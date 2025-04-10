The "Europe Hereditary Genetic Testing Market: Focus on Genetic Testing Type and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hereditary genetic testing market was valued at $7.13 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $21.06 billion by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The market for hereditary genetic testing in Europe is growing quickly due to developments in genetic sequencing technologies, rising awareness, and a growing need for individualized medical care. In order to diagnose inherited disorders, detect genetic disease predispositions, and facilitate early interventions for conditions like rare genetic disorders, cystic fibrosis, and hereditary cancers, hereditary genetic testing is essential.

The accuracy, effectiveness, and affordability of genetic tests have increased dramatically with the widespread use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, opening up access to them for patients and healthcare professionals alike. Further propelling market expansion are government initiatives supporting newborn screening and carrier testing programs, as well as advantageous regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies.

The rising incidence of genetic disorders and hereditary cancers is driving demand for comprehensive testing solutions. Additionally growing in popularity are direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services, which give people access to genetic information without a doctor's prescription. The market's scope is being further expanded by significant investments in reproductive health testing, oncology genetics, and personalized medicine.

The market for hereditary genetic testing is expected to grow steadily as long as Europe prioritizes precision medicine and early disease detection. This growth will be aided by technological advancements, harmonized regulations, and rising public awareness.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe hereditary genetic testing market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as genetic testing type and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Partnerships, alliances, and collaborations accounted for the maximum number of key developments.

Competitive Strategy: The Europe hereditary genetic testing market has numerous established players with product portfolios. Key players in the Europe hereditary genetic testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering products for hereditary genetic testing.

Centogene AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

