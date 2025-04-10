Nona Biosciences and Atossa Therapeutics Partner to Discover Next-Generation Antibody Therapies for Breast Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research, today announced a research collaboration with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). The collaboration leverages Nona's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform to identify next-generation therapeutic candidates for breast cancer.

Nona Biosciences' proprietary Harbour Mice® platform employs transgenic mice to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format, eliminating the need for additional engineering or humanization. Combined with the single B cell cloning technology, this platform offers a powerful approach to developing therapeutic antibodies and accelerating drug discovery and development. To date, Harbour Mice® platform has been applied in more than 250 drug discovery programs across multiple therapeutic areas and has been widely recognized by global partners.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Atossa Therapeutics to discover next-generation antibody therapies for breast cancer," said Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Nona Biosciences. "This partnership highlights the value of our proprietary Harbour Mice® platform and reflects the industry's growing demand for innovative antibody discovery solutions. With Nona's industry-leading technology and expertise, we look forward to supporting Atossa's exploration of antibody-based approaches within their oncology pipeline."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

SOURCE Nona Biosciences