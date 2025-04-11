ROME (dpa-AFX) - Automajor Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Friday said it estimates weak consolidated shipments in the first quarter, primarily reflecting lower North American production and lower volume in Enlarged Europe.The company noted that commercial progress in the first quarter included the launch of all new and refreshed models including the Citron C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, Fiat Grande Panda, Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks. These helped drive positive momentum in order intake, while maintaining normalized dealer inventory levels.Consolidated shipments for the three months ended March 31 were an estimated 1.2 million units, representing a 9 percent decline from last year. North American production was hit by extended holiday downtime in January, and Enlarged Europe was impacted by product transitions and lower light commercial vehicle or LCV volumes.In North America, shipments declined around 82 thousand units, representing a 20 percent year-over-year decline, mainly reflecting lower January production, a consequence of extended holiday downtime, as well as the initial ramp up of the updated 2025 Ram heavy duty trucks.In the U.S., Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500/2500 each saw volumes rise more than 10 percent in the quarter. Further, March new retail orders were at the highest level since July 2023.Enlarged Europe shipments declined approximately 47 thousand units or 8 percent from last year.Across Stellantis Third Engine, shipments grew collectively 13 thousand units, representing a 4 percent increase driven mainly by a 19 percent increase in South America, more than offsetting shipment declines in Middle East & Africa, China and India & Asia Pacific.In Middle East & Africa, the 15 percent decline in shipments was mostly driven by the impact of import restrictions in Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX