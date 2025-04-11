Expressing Recycling-Based Bio-Manufacturing Technology at the Japanese Pavilion and ORA Gaishoku Pavilion

Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kazuhiko Fujii) (TOKYO:4118), will engage in various projects using KANEKA Biodegradable Polymer Green Planet (hereinafter, Green Planet) as a supporting and sponsoring company of the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai (hereinafter, the Japan Pavilion).

Green Planet clear folder will be given to 1200 visitors each day at the Japan Pavilion "Farm Area" from April 13 to mid-June. [Photo by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry]

The Japan Pavilion will express the concept of circulation based on the theme "Between Lives" in three areas: the Plant Area, Farm Area and Factory Area. In the "Farm Area", vessels made of Green Planet using CO2 in cylinders as a raw material will be displayed(*1), and in the "Plant Area", an image of the Green Planet-made vessels being biodegraded by microorganisms in an aquarium and returning to CO2 and water will be displayed.

In addition, Green Planet clear folders will be given as a gift(*2) at the Japan Pavilion. Green Planet is a recyclable material that can be produced from biomass materials and CO2, and is broken down by microorganisms living in a variety of environments, including soil and seawater, and returns to nature as CO2 and water. By obtaining materials that can contribute to solving the problem of environmental pollution caused by plastics, you will be helping to pass on the baton of recycling, which we will begin in Japan.

In addition, Green Planet will be introduced at the SDGs exhibition corner of the ORA Gaishoku Pavilion "UTAGE" run by the Osaka Restaurant Management Association (Location: Naniwa-ku, Osaka City, Representative: Kanji Nakai) from June 8 to June 21, as a material that contributes to the recycling of carbon and the problem of marine pollution caused by plastics.

Based on our mission of "KANEKA thinks 'Wellness First'," we provide value globally as a solution provider. By introducing Green Planet, Expo visitors can see and experience this material that is born from nature and returns to nature. We will contribute to the "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" initiative brought about by this resource recycling.

*1. We are cooperating as part of the theme "Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by Microorganisms using CO2 as Direct Raw Materials" adopted by the "Green Innovation Fund Project" by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization).

News Release March 22, 2022

"Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by Microorganisms using CO2 as Direct Raw Material" selected as a NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project

https://www.kaneka.co.jp/en/topics/news/2023/ennr2303221.html

*2. Will be given to Japan Pavilion visitors at the "Farm Area" from April 13 to mid-June.

