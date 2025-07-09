Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kazuhiko Fujii) (TOKYO:4118) has obtained "Halal Certificate (Certification Number: 355-TSRI/24)" for its functional food ingredient, KANEKA UBIQUINOLTM (active form of coenzyme Q10) powder, under the assessment of Shariah Research Institute of Takushoku University, and issued by JAPAN MUSLIM ASSOCIATION, a religious corporation, on May 28.

Halal certification is a system in which relevant organizations verify that products or services do not contain ingredients prohibited under Shariah (Islamic law) and certify their compliance with Shariah. We actively pursue the acquisition of various certifications to ensure the safety and security of our raw materials, and we are pleased to announce that we have obtained a Halal Certificate for KANEKA UBIQUINOLTM

Currently, the Muslim population worldwide is approximately 1.9 billion, and it is estimated to reach 2.2 billion by 2030. In Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, where Muslims coexist with people of other faiths, strict standards and regulations have been introduced to ensure the safety and transparency of raw materials used, and the importance of Halal certification is increasing. With the acquisition of this Halal certificate, we expect to expand sales, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Based on our mission of KANEKA thinks "Wellness First", we will continue to respond to various needs by providing high-quality products, services and value to make society healthier. Our goal is to enrich people's lives and make society more comfortable in a wide range of fields.

