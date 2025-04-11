Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
AroCell AB: AroCell's board of directors proposes to the AGM that the parent company change its name to IDL Diagnostics AB

Finanznachrichten News

The board proposes to the annual general meeting (AGM) that AroCell AB changes its name to IDL Diagnostics AB. The main purpose of the name change is to create a stronger connection to the diagnostics industry.

The board and management see several advantages with the proposed name change:

· It becomes clear that we are active in the field of diagnostics when we add "Diagnostics" to the company name.
· IDL Biotech is a well-known name for our partners, customers, clinics, and other stakeholders.
· A clear connection to IDL Biotech and its product portfolio is established, which today accounts for most of our revenue and operations.

The new name will serve as a collective name for all the company's operations and products, while clarifying the company's direction and providing a strong foundation for the company's continued growth.

"I see great value in highlighting IDL as a brand because it is a well-established name in the industry. It will be helpful in the growth journey that lies ahead for all the group's products," says Anders Hultman, CEO of AroCell.

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50
E-mail: anders.hultman@arocell.com

About AroCell

AroCell AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, AroCell uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. AroCell's product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. AroCell (AROC) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com

