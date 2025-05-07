Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNW | ISIN: SE0003883990 | Ticker-Symbol: 80R
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 09:16
0,043 Euro
+3,88 % +0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AROCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AroCell AB: AroCell AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to March 31st, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

A word from the CEO
"AroCell experienced a high level of activity during the first quarter of the year. Sales continue to grow in both oncology and bacteriology and order intake is also showing a continued positive trend. Our focus has been on building for continued geographic expansion through new market openings, participation in international scientific conferences and intensive work with both existing and potential partners.

Revenue increased in both segments compared to the same quarter last year with a total increase of 20 percent. It is also worth noting that some revenue from December 2023 was carried over into January 2024, which means the actual sales growth compared to the same quarter last year is even higher than the figures indicate."

Anders Hultman, CEO

Reporting period January 1st - March 31st

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 15,307 (12,803).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -12,327 (-10,505)*.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -1,315 (-4,214).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,05 (-0,05) SEK.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 46,470 (46,347).
  • EBITDA for the quarter amounted to KSEK -2,212 (-209).

*Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 9,895 (9,895) for the quarter.

Highlights

  • Revenue Increases
    Sales increased by 19.6% during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Focus on growth and business development
    Several initiatives were carried out to strengthen the company's international presence, including key collaborations in Asia and participation in leading international scientific conferences, in line with AroCell's long-term growth strategy.
  • Automation of biomarkers
    The collaboration with Zecen in China has taken important steps forward. AroCell's biomarker TPS has been integrated into the automated and closed CLIA platforms that will increase the sales of TPS® in China and provide the conditions for increased international access to the products.

Interim report January 1st - March 31st, 2025 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50
E-mail: anders.hultman@arocell.com

About AroCell

AroCell AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, AroCell uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. AroCell's product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. AroCell (AROC) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com

This information is information that AroCell is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-07 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.