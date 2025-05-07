AroCell AB: AroCell AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to March 31st, 2025

A word from the CEO

"AroCell experienced a high level of activity during the first quarter of the year. Sales continue to grow in both oncology and bacteriology and order intake is also showing a continued positive trend. Our focus has been on building for continued geographic expansion through new market openings, participation in international scientific conferences and intensive work with both existing and potential partners.

Revenue increased in both segments compared to the same quarter last year with a total increase of 20 percent. It is also worth noting that some revenue from December 2023 was carried over into January 2024, which means the actual sales growth compared to the same quarter last year is even higher than the figures indicate."



Anders Hultman, CEO



Reporting period January 1st - March 31st

Net sales amounted to KSEK 15,307 (12,803).

Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -12,327 (-10,505)*.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -1,315 (-4,214).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,05 (-0,05) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 46,470 (46,347).

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to KSEK -2,212 (-209).

*Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 9,895 (9,895) for the quarter.



Highlights

Revenue Increases

Sales increased by 19.6% during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Focus on growth and business development

Several initiatives were carried out to strengthen the company's international presence, including key collaborations in Asia and participation in leading international scientific conferences, in line with AroCell's long-term growth strategy.

Automation of biomarkers

The collaboration with Zecen in China has taken important steps forward. AroCell's biomarker TPS has been integrated into the automated and closed CLIA platforms that will increase the sales of TPS® in China and provide the conditions for increased international access to the products.

