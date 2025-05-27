IDL Diagnostics AB: AroCell changes name to IDL Diagnostics AB

AroCell AB (publ) today announces that the company will change its name to IDL Diagnostics AB in accordance with a resolution made at AroCell's Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025. On 27 May, trading will commence under the new ticker IDLDX.

The new company name has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and trading in the Company's shares will take place under the new name IDL Diagnostics AB (short name: IDLDX) as of 27 May 2025. The ISIN code will continue to be SE0003883990.

In connection with the name change, an updated website has been launched where company information and press releases will be presented in the future. Visit it at www.idldiagnostics.com.

"I see great value in highlighting IDL as a brand. IDL Biotech, the name of the operating subsidiary, is a well-established name in the industry, and it will be helpful in the growth journey that lies ahead of us," says Anders Hultman, CEO of AroCell.

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@idldiagnostics.com

About IDL Diagnostics

IDL Diagnostics AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, IDL Diagnostics uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. IDL Diagnostics' product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. IDL Diagnostics (IDLDX) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com