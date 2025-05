As from May 27, 2025, AroCell AB will change company name to IDL Diagnostics AB (publ).

Old company name: AroCell AB

New company name: IDL Diagnostics AB (publ)

Old ticker: AROC

New ticker: IDLDX

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com