The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 April 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0061555109
|Name:
|Aquaporin
|Volume before change:
|23,257,631 shares (DKK 12,311,477)
|Change:
|3,400 shares (DKK 3,400)
|Volume after change:
|23,261,031 shares (DKK 23,261,031)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 1
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|AQP
|Orderbook ID:
|228228
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
