The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 April 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0061555109 Name: Aquaporin Volume before change: 23,257,631 shares (DKK 12,311,477) Change: 3,400 shares (DKK 3,400) Volume after change: 23,261,031 shares (DKK 23,261,031) Subscription price: DKK 1 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: AQP Orderbook ID: 228228

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66