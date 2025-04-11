Yesterday, April 10, 2025, Cell Impact AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Cell Impact AB (publ) (CI, ISIN code SE0017885379, orderbook ID 92429) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.