Montag, 14.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
14.04.25
08:11 Uhr
0,825 Euro
+0,020
+2,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8350,88015:52
Dow Jones News
14.04.2025 14:27 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 
14-Apr-2025 / 12:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
14 April 2025 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Interim dividend 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its 
fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025, relating to the quarter ended 31 March 
2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 30 May 2025 to shareholders on the register on 25 April 2025, and 
designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
Ed Moore - Finance Director         Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
                      www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                                  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  382725 
EQS News ID:  2117442 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2117442&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2025 07:52 ET (11:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
