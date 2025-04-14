Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
14 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 132,174 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 717.902p. The highest price paid per share was 718.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 713.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0170% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,762,650 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,461,338. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
763
718.400
14:46:30
145
718.400
14:45:50
649
718.400
14:45:50
897
717.800
14:43:48
32
717.400
14:41:36
43
718.400
14:39:58
191
718.400
14:39:58
550
718.400
14:39:58
161
718.400
14:39:58
744
718.400
14:39:58
482
718.400
14:39:58
641
718.200
14:36:00
139
718.000
14:34:51
719
718.200
14:34:27
2444
718.400
14:34:01
223
718.400
14:34:01
417
718.400
14:34:01
641
718.400
14:34:01
876
718.400
14:34:01
1832
718.400
14:34:01
12000
718.400
14:34:01
1025
718.400
14:32:56
897
718.400
14:32:46
1030
718.400
14:31:48
14684
718.400
14:31:48
647
718.400
14:31:12
703
718.400
14:31:12
694
718.400
14:31:12
725
718.400
14:31:12
777
718.400
14:31:12
661
718.400
14:31:12
768
718.400
14:31:12
741
718.400
14:31:12
737
718.400
14:31:12
768
718.400
14:31:12
760
718.400
14:31:12
717
718.400
14:31:12
657
718.400
14:31:12
754
718.400
14:31:12
676
718.400
14:31:12
723
718.400
14:31:12
713
718.400
14:31:12
686
718.400
14:31:12
777
718.400
14:31:12
683
718.400
14:31:12
747
718.400
14:31:12
634
718.400
14:31:12
726
718.400
11:42:29
637
718.400
11:42:29
26
718.400
11:33:55
22
718.400
11:33:55
62
718.400
11:33:55
120
718.400
11:33:55
120
718.400
11:33:45
120
718.400
11:33:42
120
718.400
11:33:42
120
718.400
11:33:42
120
718.400
11:33:42
70
718.400
11:33:42
26
718.400
11:33:42
22
718.400
11:33:42
924
717.800
11:33:09
669
718.400
11:32:42
686
718.400
11:32:42
697
718.400
11:32:42
761
718.000
11:17:06
762
718.000
11:09:37
680
718.400
11:08:47
21
718.400
11:08:47
728
717.600
11:01:34
845
717.400
10:59:49
240
717.600
10:59:49
650
717.600
10:59:49
847
717.000
10:57:16
947
717.600
10:55:30
649
717.600
10:50:29
677
717.400
10:46:44
776
717.600
10:44:02
683
717.400
10:41:55
755
717.200
10:40:43
716
717.400
10:39:19
298
716.200
10:36:05
384
716.200
10:36:05
883
716.200
10:36:05
332
714.200
10:27:34
414
714.200
10:27:34
681
715.600
10:25:06
254
716.000
10:23:42
386
716.000
10:23:42
671
716.400
10:19:28
647
716.800
10:18:56
766
717.200
10:16:46
221
717.400
10:16:00
704
717.400
10:16:00
785
717.800
10:13:40
777
718.000
10:13:40
632
718.400
10:13:38
721
718.400
10:10:00
649
718.400
10:10:00
279
718.400
10:10:00
654
718.400
10:10:00
684
718.400
10:10:00
446
718.400
10:10:00
|
681
718.400
10:10:00
460
717.600
10:00:19
27
717.200
10:00:13
158
717.000
09:58:35
127
716.200
09:51:07
617
716.200
09:51:07
709
716.400
09:49:39
185
713.600
09:46:38
495
713.600
09:46:38
710
714.000
09:43:48
680
713.400
09:42:31
710
713.600
09:40:48
241
715.000
09:38:31
518
715.000
09:38:31
728
715.600
09:37:00
651
715.400
09:35:51
751
715.800
09:35:36
286
716.400
09:31:32
476
716.400
09:31:32
720
716.800
09:30:32
763
716.800
09:29:02
778
718.000
09:26:32
371
718.400
09:25:46
290
718.400
09:25:46
770
718.200
09:23:45
667
718.200
09:21:49
739
717.800
09:17:08
698
718.000
09:17:08
688
718.000
09:17:08
490
718.000
09:15:42
251
718.000
09:15:42
443
716.000
09:10:41
327
716.000
09:10:41
787
716.600
09:10:40
607
716.800
09:09:34
162
716.800
09:08:30
674
717.200
09:05:52
163
717.600
09:05:40
558
717.600
09:05:40
296
717.400
09:04:18
436
717.400
09:04:18
557
716.400
09:02:27
130
716.400
09:02:27
643
716.800
09:01:24
706
718.000
09:00:38
741
718.400
09:00:38
889
718.400
09:00:38
3953
718.400
09:00:38
938
718.400
09:00:38
809
718.400
09:00:38
712
718.400
09:00:38
737
718.400
09:00:38
171
718.400
09:00:38
729
718.400
09:00:38
726
718.400
09:00:36
639
718.400
09:00:36
693
718.400
09:00:36
55
718.400
09:00:36
815
718.400
09:00:36
701
718.400
09:00:36
1893
718.400
09:00:36
88
718.400
09:00:36
57
718.400
09:00:36
436
718.400
09:00:36
570
718.400
09:00:36
32
718.400
09:00:36
777
718.400
09:00:36
657
718.400
09:00:36
730
718.400
09:00:36
661
718.400
09:00:36
717
718.400
09:00:36
108
718.400
09:00:36
727
718.400
09:00:36
705
718.400
09:00:36
744
718.400
09:00:36
12
718.400
09:00:36
763
718.400
09:00:36