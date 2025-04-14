Anzeige
Montag, 14.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 132,174 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 717.902p. The highest price paid per share was 718.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 713.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0170% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,762,650 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,461,338. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

763

718.400

14:46:30

145

718.400

14:45:50

649

718.400

14:45:50

897

717.800

14:43:48

32

717.400

14:41:36

43

718.400

14:39:58

191

718.400

14:39:58

550

718.400

14:39:58

161

718.400

14:39:58

744

718.400

14:39:58

482

718.400

14:39:58

641

718.200

14:36:00

139

718.000

14:34:51

719

718.200

14:34:27

2444

718.400

14:34:01

223

718.400

14:34:01

417

718.400

14:34:01

641

718.400

14:34:01

876

718.400

14:34:01

1832

718.400

14:34:01

12000

718.400

14:34:01

1025

718.400

14:32:56

897

718.400

14:32:46

1030

718.400

14:31:48

14684

718.400

14:31:48

647

718.400

14:31:12

703

718.400

14:31:12

694

718.400

14:31:12

725

718.400

14:31:12

777

718.400

14:31:12

661

718.400

14:31:12

768

718.400

14:31:12

741

718.400

14:31:12

737

718.400

14:31:12

768

718.400

14:31:12

760

718.400

14:31:12

717

718.400

14:31:12

657

718.400

14:31:12

754

718.400

14:31:12

676

718.400

14:31:12

723

718.400

14:31:12

713

718.400

14:31:12

686

718.400

14:31:12

777

718.400

14:31:12

683

718.400

14:31:12

747

718.400

14:31:12

634

718.400

14:31:12

726

718.400

11:42:29

637

718.400

11:42:29

26

718.400

11:33:55

22

718.400

11:33:55

62

718.400

11:33:55

120

718.400

11:33:55

120

718.400

11:33:45

120

718.400

11:33:42

120

718.400

11:33:42

120

718.400

11:33:42

120

718.400

11:33:42

70

718.400

11:33:42

26

718.400

11:33:42

22

718.400

11:33:42

924

717.800

11:33:09

669

718.400

11:32:42

686

718.400

11:32:42

697

718.400

11:32:42

761

718.000

11:17:06

762

718.000

11:09:37

680

718.400

11:08:47

21

718.400

11:08:47

728

717.600

11:01:34

845

717.400

10:59:49

240

717.600

10:59:49

650

717.600

10:59:49

847

717.000

10:57:16

947

717.600

10:55:30

649

717.600

10:50:29

677

717.400

10:46:44

776

717.600

10:44:02

683

717.400

10:41:55

755

717.200

10:40:43

716

717.400

10:39:19

298

716.200

10:36:05

384

716.200

10:36:05

883

716.200

10:36:05

332

714.200

10:27:34

414

714.200

10:27:34

681

715.600

10:25:06

254

716.000

10:23:42

386

716.000

10:23:42

671

716.400

10:19:28

647

716.800

10:18:56

766

717.200

10:16:46

221

717.400

10:16:00

704

717.400

10:16:00

785

717.800

10:13:40

777

718.000

10:13:40

632

718.400

10:13:38

721

718.400

10:10:00

649

718.400

10:10:00

279

718.400

10:10:00

654

718.400

10:10:00

684

718.400

10:10:00

446

718.400

10:10:00

681

718.400

10:10:00

460

717.600

10:00:19

27

717.200

10:00:13

158

717.000

09:58:35

127

716.200

09:51:07

617

716.200

09:51:07

709

716.400

09:49:39

185

713.600

09:46:38

495

713.600

09:46:38

710

714.000

09:43:48

680

713.400

09:42:31

710

713.600

09:40:48

241

715.000

09:38:31

518

715.000

09:38:31

728

715.600

09:37:00

651

715.400

09:35:51

751

715.800

09:35:36

286

716.400

09:31:32

476

716.400

09:31:32

720

716.800

09:30:32

763

716.800

09:29:02

778

718.000

09:26:32

371

718.400

09:25:46

290

718.400

09:25:46

770

718.200

09:23:45

667

718.200

09:21:49

739

717.800

09:17:08

698

718.000

09:17:08

688

718.000

09:17:08

490

718.000

09:15:42

251

718.000

09:15:42

443

716.000

09:10:41

327

716.000

09:10:41

787

716.600

09:10:40

607

716.800

09:09:34

162

716.800

09:08:30

674

717.200

09:05:52

163

717.600

09:05:40

558

717.600

09:05:40

296

717.400

09:04:18

436

717.400

09:04:18

557

716.400

09:02:27

130

716.400

09:02:27

643

716.800

09:01:24

706

718.000

09:00:38

741

718.400

09:00:38

889

718.400

09:00:38

3953

718.400

09:00:38

938

718.400

09:00:38

809

718.400

09:00:38

712

718.400

09:00:38

737

718.400

09:00:38

171

718.400

09:00:38

729

718.400

09:00:38

726

718.400

09:00:36

639

718.400

09:00:36

693

718.400

09:00:36

55

718.400

09:00:36

815

718.400

09:00:36

701

718.400

09:00:36

1893

718.400

09:00:36

88

718.400

09:00:36

57

718.400

09:00:36

436

718.400

09:00:36

570

718.400

09:00:36

32

718.400

09:00:36

777

718.400

09:00:36

657

718.400

09:00:36

730

718.400

09:00:36

661

718.400

09:00:36

717

718.400

09:00:36

108

718.400

09:00:36

727

718.400

09:00:36

705

718.400

09:00:36

744

718.400

09:00:36

12

718.400

09:00:36

763

718.400

09:00:36


